ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Deputy saves teen from oncoming car, video shows: ‘Instincts kicked in’

By Anisca Miles, Eric Rucker, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2yRk_0eJdO7gd00

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A deputy in California is being praised for potentially saving a teen’s life when the pair were nearly hit by a passing motorist.

Deputy Stanislav Semenuk of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office had stopped his car along a road in Granite Bay upon seeing a teenager who was reported to be going through a mental health crisis. But seconds after getting out of the car and approaching the teenager, Semenuk saw something out of the corner of his eye.

“I just looked off to my right and saw a car coming over the hill, and they were going pretty fast,” Semenuk recalled.

It was at that moment Semenuk knew he had to act without hesitation.

“Instincts kicked in,” he said.

Man caught shooting geese from highway loses hunting privileges

Video taken by a helicopter hovering above shows Semenuk grabbing the teenager by the shoulders and pulling them out of the street. The approaching vehicle then drives straight through the spot where they had been standing just moments earlier.

“Just grabbed the kid jumped out of the roadway, and that was that,” Semenuk said.

Semenuk said he hoped the heart-pulsing moment would help the teen open up.

“I just talked to the individual and said, ‘Hey, did you see what just happened? Like, we both almost just got killed.’”

But the teenager only showed “indifference” and said “I don’t care,” according to Semenuk.

Luckily, the deputy had back up: his K9 Ronin.

“[The teen was] able to look at Ronin, and we started talking … bonded over that, over the dog. ‘This is my little buddy. Imagine how horrible he would feel if I died, and imagine how horrible your parents would feel if you died. So, that’s what I’m here for, to prevent that from happening,’” Semenuk said.

Semenuk feels fortunate to be able to help, but he told Nexstar’s KTXL he was just doing his job.

“This incident just happened to have my pilots up above, and they were able to capture it, and the agency was able to give that to you guys, and you can bring that to the community,” he said. “But cops across the country do this on a nightly basis, and no one ever sees it.”

New headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers approved by regulators

The driver involved was found and cited for driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite Bay, CA
State
California State
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Woman allegedly held at gunpoint after hit and run

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says that after an alleged hit and run, a woman claimed she was being held at gunpoint sometime after the car accident happened. On February 19, around 9:52 a.m. MPD says it was called out to a hit and run on 39 North Harrig Street. The hit […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman found rocking in a car

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – MPD says they arrested an impaired woman in a grocery store parking lot. MPD says on February 18 the driver of a blue car was driving through a Kroger parking lot and was reported to be very impaired, nearly hitting multiple vehicles. MPD says that law enforcement officials saw the reported […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal accident shuts down Highway 41 North near Toyota

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital following a car accident that shut down US41N near the Toyota plant in Gibson County. Sgt. Todd Ringle says a driver traveling south on 41 around 12:30 somehow lost control of her SUV, hit the median, and flipped […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Instincts#Mental Health#Nexstar#Ktxl
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged for breaking into a Jasper home wearing gorilla mask

DUBOIS, Co. Ind. (WEHT) — A Jasper man is facing several charges after police said he broke into a home wearing a gorilla mask stealing several items including a gun. Jasper Police were alerted Monday of a residential burglary that happened Sunday. Officers watched surveillance video that showed 36-year-old Kyle Coleman wearing a gorilla mask […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Car theft victim spots his own truck passing by in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine having your car stolen only to see it drive by you days later. For a homeowner on Indy’s near north side, that became a reality this week. “I looked in the back mirror, and saw the sticker on the back, I was like, ‘Holy crap, that was my truck!” recalled Kyle Nelson. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

EPD detectives had one hour to devour massive Cici’s Pizza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you could get paid to eat pizza, would you do it? Two Evansville Police detectives looked to accomplish that by joining in on the Cici’s Pizza Challenge. With $300 dollars on the line, Detective Aussiker and McCormick had one hour to eat 28 inches of pizza and drink 32 ounces […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with attempting to grab deputy’s taser

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic dispute that was in progress in the 11100 block of E. 80 Rd near the village of Browns about 4 p.m. on Feb. 20. A deputy arrived on the scene to find 62-year-old Jackie D. Beal and a family member […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

House struck by gunfire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police Department says it responded to a shots fired call Tuesday evening around 9:22 p.m. OPD tells us that a house with somebody in it was struck one time with gunfire. The house reportedly was on the 700 block of Carol Stream. This comes less than a week after a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Former employee of Vincennes business arrested for burglary

KNOX Co., Ind. (WEHT) — Vincennes Police are investigating a burglary at a business from Valentine’s Day. On Monday February 14th, officers responded to Discount Tobacco along with the business owners to find money and other items were missing. The owners told VPD $900 was missing along with merchandise. Officers watched surveillance video from the […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Food service employee suspected of raping an inmate

CENTRAL CITY, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) says it received a call from the Green River Correctional Complex (GRCC) on February 22. The call had to do with a contract employee being involved in a sexual relationship with an inmate. KSP says Trooper Curtis Crick opened an investigation, which resulted in the arrest […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

JPD: A fender-bender happened between a van and a car

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Around 10:09 a.m. on February 22, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of US HWY 231 and W 12th Avenue. JPD says the vehicles involved were a van and a car, and the car was traveling south on US HWY 231 near […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy