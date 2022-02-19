ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

California 5th-grade parents upset over camp sleeping arrangements; school investigating

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sandra Mitchell
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRH0Y_0eJdO42S00

LOS ALAMITOS, Ca. ( KTLA ) – A group of parents at Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos, California, are upset with the Los Alamitos Unified School District after learning about sleeping arrangements at a school-organized science camp in San Bernardino County.

School apologizes for ‘Stuff Some Adults Don’t Want You to Read’ sign in library

According to the parents, their fifth-grade girls said that some of the biologically male counselors at Camp Pali in San Bernardino who use they/them pronouns spent three nights sleeping in cabins with the young girls.

“I contacted the school and asked them if they were able to confirm that there was not a man actually sleeping in the same cabin as the girls. They were not able to confirm that,” added parent Rachel Sandoval.

“No parent should feel the way I feel after knowing what could have happened to my daughter,” said parent Suzy Johnson.

1 person shot in head from highway shooting in Napa, suspect arrested

Emmi Teige, assistant director of Camp Pali, confirmed that the camp’s staffers are placed “in cabins they identify with,” and said this policy was in accordance with California law.

The parents said they are not accusing anyone of a crime, but they are upset that the school district did not let them know about the camp policy.

A spokesperson for the school district told KTLA that all complaints and concerns will be taken seriously. The district has also launched an investigation.

Woman, 71, fatally mauled by dog at Florida animal shelter

Parents now say they just want others to be informed of the policy so that they can make decisions for their own families.

“If I was aware of it and I had initialed something saying this was going to be done at this outdoor science camp, I would have kept my child home,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Pursuit of party bus stolen out of San Diego ends in Antelope Valley

The driver of a stolen party bus was taken into custody in the Antelope Valley following a pursuit through several Southern California cities Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 a.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, the California Highway Patrol said. Top Dog Limo Bus owner Susie Leitzke told […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamitos, CA
Government
State
California State
Los Alamitos, CA
Education
City
Los Alamitos, CA
State
Florida State
San Bernardino County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Ktla#Weaver Elementary School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Babies born across Bay Area on “Twosday”

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – What is cooler than having 2/22/22 on a Tuesday? Having twins on 2/22/22 on “Twosday”! Minika and Mishika Adlakha were born at Stanford Children’s Health at 8:44 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. The hospital says they came a week early but a “happy and healthy bundle of joys.” “I am generally […]
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area counties to resume homeless census count

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — After COVID-19 forced counties throughout the Bay Area to cancel their biennial homeless count, volunteers are gearing up to gather census data this week. Every two years local governments conduct the count by producing estimates and population data about the county’s most vulnerable residents. The count is crucial for local […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy