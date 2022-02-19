ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple’s ATT Burned Facebook Bad. Google’s Privacy Sandbox Is A Kiss In Comparison

By John Koetsier
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Facebook stock is down almost 45% from last year’s highs and most people are blaming Apple’s 2021 privacy moves on iPhone. This week Google announced massive and similar changes on Android, prompting another 6% drop this week and ousting Facebook (ok, Meta) from the world's top 10 biggest companies by market...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Google announces Privacy Sandbox on Android

Google has announced that it is launching Privacy Sandbox on Android, this will bring greater privacy for Android users to their devices. The Privacy Sandbox was previously available in Chrome. This is similar to what Apple did previously with their privacy changes, although Google will work with developers to implement...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Drop Everything and Clear Your Android Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a smartphone on the newer side, like a Google Pixel 6 or a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, or a device from a few years back, one thing's for sure: Your Android's web browser gathers data and store it in your cookies and cache. This is often helpful: for example, it keeps you logged into your accounts.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Apple Insider

Google says it's bringing Apple-like privacy features to Android

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Google has announced that it would be bringing Apple-like privacy changes to Android, but promised that the updates wouldn't be as "disruptive" as features like App Tracking Transparency.
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

Meta Says Apple’s Privacy Rules Give Google Unfair Advantage (1)

Meta Platforms Inc. ’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking. Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too. The Facebook owner is alleging.
TECHNOLOGY
Digiday

With Google’s latest Privacy Sandbox update, European publishers see silver lining

Pity the publisher commercial exec. Everytime they get a handle on how Google sees advertising without third-party cookies it changes. Sometimes a lot, other times a little — always enough to prevent them forming a persistent opinion on what’s happening. The tech company’s latest proposal for targeting without third-party cookies — Topics — is no different.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Shopping#Consumer Privacy#Online Advertising#Pixel Privacy#Idfa#Gaid
The Independent

Competition watchdog accepts Google’s privacy changes

The competition watchdog has accepted proposed changes made by Google to the way it uses customer data.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the search engine has now signed up to legally binding rules to avoid growing its market dominance even further in online advertising.Regulators will have an oversight position to ensure Google’s Privacy Sandbox plan avoids squeezing competition when removing third-party cookies on its Chrome browser.The commitments, which run for six years, include the CMA and Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) working with Google during the development and testing of the new Sandbox proposals.Regulators said they want to ensure the...
INTERNET
The Verge

Google’s Privacy Sandbox ad-tracking overhaul clears major regulatory hurdle

Google’s plan to phase out third-party cookies and replace them with a bundle of new standards referred to as the “Privacy Sandbox” just overcame a key regulatory hurdle. The UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has formally accepted Google’s commitments about how it’ll develop the new standards so they don’t harm competition or unfairly benefit the search giant’s own advertising business, the regulator announced today.
INTERNET
Forbes

Forbes

ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

