ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alt-pop act RAEYA encourages making dreams a reality on "Dream"

By Malvika Padin
earmilk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville alt-pop musician RAEYA drops new electro-pop production “Dream,” layering pulsing bass with airy synths and soft touches of guitar. The ethereal yet euphoric offering highlights her wispy vocals...

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Alt-J: The Dream review – a stroll around the curiosity shop

Perhaps Alt-J don’t get enough respect for their creative promiscuity. Joe Newman’s choirboy croon is so distinctive, often cooing an incomprehensible plaint while sparsely arrayed instruments cluck in sorrowful sympathy, that their songs’ ambitions can be unfairly overlooked. There’s nothing as startling on this fourth album as 2018’s impressive sally into hip-hop, Deadcrush remix, but The Dream proves how good they’ve become at seeding American music such as blues, funk and house into their typically English choral, classical and folky forms. Perhaps this is a largely commercial decision – it’s the bluesy Left Hand Free that got them into the US charts, rather than delicate delights Taro or Tessellate.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Beach House Loft Dream Pop Into a Lush New Realm With ‘Once Twice Melody’: Album Review

Click here to read the full article. Fifteen-odd years into their career, Beach House are at a point where most artists have settled into “heritage” status at best or rehash at worst. But with “Once Twice Melody,” they’ve defied those and many other odds, creating an album that is unmistakably them, and at first blush not that different from their previous work, but one that gradually unveils more and more detail, like intricate painting viewed from different perspectives. Three years in the making, it’s their most definitive and probably their best work to date, and even more remarkable in these...
MUSIC
NME

Alt-J – ‘The Dream’ review: the revitalised band’s most open-hearted record yet

Alt-J would just like to crack open a cold one, please. The Leeds-formed, London-based band’s fourth album opens with the hissing sound of a Coca-Cola can, before unfurling into ‘Bane’, a gorgeous and sprawling ode to the fleeting joy of drinking their beloved “ice cold black fuel”. But beneath deep choral harmonies and layered percussion, the song serves as a playful flex. It’s the first instance in which we see the trio (lead vocalist and guitarist Joe Newman, keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton, and drummer Thom Sonny Green) freely swerve in whatever way they desire on ‘The Dream’, their most open-hearted record yet.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alt#Layering#Self Love#Synths#Electronica
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Local News

Faith: Dream big, dream bold, and dream anew

Have you stopped dreaming? Are there special dreams that you long to fulfill?. What’s stopping you from doing what you really want to do?. Setbacks, unfair situations or difficult people may have taken their toll on you. And now you might want to throw your hands up in the air and quit.
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David and Victoria Beckham widely criticised over underage son’s ‘dreadful’ photoshoot

David and Victoria Beckham have drawn criticism from fans on social media over their 17-year-old son Cruz’s latest photoshoot. Victoria shared pictures from the photoshoot with i-D magazine on Instagram on Monday (21 February), a day after Cruz turned 17. One of five cover stars for the magazine’s “Out of Body” issue, a bubblegum pink-haired Cruz has been photographed shirtless, wearing white boxers and jeans pulled down to his ankles, in one look. The image is strikingly similar to a past image of his football superstar father, David Beckham, when he graced the cover of The Homme Plus magazine...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kanye West's Objection To Kim Kardashian's Divorce Plans Falls Short As Their Rock Solid Prenup Keeps Property Separate: Report

Kanye West's issues with Kim Kardashian's request to terminate her marital status have reportedly fallen on deaf ears. According to a report from Radar, their prenuptial agreement already protects their separate property which terminates all of the rapper's, 44, worries about the SKIMS founder, 41, remarrying if she becomes legally single and taking his property.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish looks unrecognisable in latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy