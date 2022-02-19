New Lenox wine glasses blend style and function for sipping perfection

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Lenox Signature Series Warm & Cool Region 4-Piece Wine Glass Set. Tableware brand Lenox released a new line of wine glasses designed by Victoria James, the youngest sommelier in the world and the current beverage director at the Michelin-starred Cote. While most wine glasses are made to be used for specific grapes, these glasses were designed to be paired with wines based on their regions — whether they came from warm or cool areas. The warm wine glasses have a wider, deeper bowl, which allows wines to breathe, and because the warmer regions produce richer wines; the cool wine glasses are more dainty, with a smaller opening because the cooler regions produce more delicate flavors. Now if you happen to mix things up and serve the "wrong" wine in the glass, you'll be totally fine, especially since these wine glasses are absolutely beautiful.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO