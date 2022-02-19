ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Woman, 71, fatally mauled by dog at Florida animal shelter

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – A community in Florida is mourning the loss of a 71-year-old woman who was fatally mauled by a dog at an animal shelter.

Pam Robb, a volunteer at the shelter, had been working with the mixed-breed dog for about a month at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida in Oakland Park, near Fort Lauderdale. The dog fatally attacked Robb on Thursday. Another woman who attempted to intervene was also injured.

“Our Hearts are Broken for our Dear Friend Pam,” the shelter wrote on social media. “Our deepest condolences to her family & friends. We are All grieving & ask for you to please give us time to process this great misfortune & loss of our Dear friend. We thank you for your love & patience.”

Dog or coyote? DNA tests determines type of animal that escaped from wildlife rescue

Angie Anobile, Robb’s wife, told the Sun-Sentinel that Robb was working the dog, named Gladys, to help Gladys warm up to humans after being found abandoned in the Everglades.

“Her greatest joy was having these dogs respond to human contact, and I don’t blame anybody,” Anobile said. “It was a tragic accident, but I do blame people who abuse animals, who don’t love them like they should be loved.”

Gladys, who weighs over 100 pounds, had been having a “difficult” time at rehab, the shelter previously noted.

“We have no idea what this poor girl [has] seen in her past but it [has] definitely traumatized her and made her rehab difficult, but we are pressing on[,] trying to teach her to be confident, and not to be afraid,” the shelter wrote in earlier Facebook posts .

Gladys is currently in the custody of Broward County animal control officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

KOIN 6 News

FBI assists Portland investigations amid ‘ridiculous’ amount of shootings

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is helping Portland police investigate shootings with a partnership they established last year called the Safe Streets Task Force. FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Kieran Ramsey, who was at Tuesday’s press conference about the multiple shootings from over the weekend, went more in-depth about the issues this task force is facing in a one-on-one with KOIN 6 News.
PORTLAND, OR
