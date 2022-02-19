ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Harry feels unsafe bringing kids to UK, his lawyers say

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XJYG_0eJdMThi00

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Harry told a court hearing on Friday that the British royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe.

Harry has launched a legal challenge to the U.K. government’s refusal to let him personally pay for police protection when he comes to Britain.

His legal team says Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 8-month-old Lilibet — to visit his home country from the U.S. but that is too risky without police protection.

Senior members of Britain’s royal family are given taxpayer-funded police protection, but Harry lost that when he and his wife Meghan stepped down as working royals and moved to the United States in 2020. The couple said their decision was due to what they described as unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Prince Harry, Meghan concerned over COVID-19 misinformation

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, wants to be able to pay for the protection, saying his private security team in the U.S. doesn’t have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to U.K. intelligence information.

The British government has said it is inappropriate to comment on legal proceedings.

During a hearing at the High Court in London, Harry’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima said the duke “does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him.”

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” she said. “Most of all, this is and always will be, his home.”

Harry, who lives in Santa Barbara, California, did not attend Friday’s preliminary hearing, which considered requests by both sides in the case for some parts of court documents to be kept private.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dine With Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank In Santa Barbara After Royal Claims He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids To The U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be traveling to the U.K. anytime soon, but that doesn't mean they can't still squeeze in a royal family fix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who moved to Montecito, Calif., after ditching their royal duties in 2020 — recently met up with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, for a nice dinner in Santa Barbara.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Uk#British Royal Family#Ap#The High Court#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Drunk woman downed wine on flight and refused to wear mask before slapping officer at Heathrow, court hears

A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down In Tears Because Of Camilla? Duchess Allegedly Refused To Curtsy To The Future Queen Consort

Kate Middleton allegedly cried twice because Camilla Parker Bowles bossed her around. Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship has always been complicated. Years ago, sources revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall didn’t want Prince William to wed Middleton because she thinks that the latter is “pretty but dim.” Additionally, another source claimed that Camilla has always been jealous of Middleton’s popularity.
CELEBRITIES
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy