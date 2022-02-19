ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora, MN

Aitkin devours Rock Ridge in 7AA semifinal

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

MORA — The Rock Ridge wrestling team bowed out of the Section 7AA team tournament Friday night in a 59-8 semifinal loss to top-seeded Aitkin.

Rock Ridge got wins from Asher Hedblom at 120 pounds and Gavin Benz at 160 pounds, but couldn’t do much else to stop the Gobblers.

Hedblom’s win came in a 10-5 decision over Kyle Hacker while Benz pinned Hayden Workman.

The loss ended the best Rock Ridge/Virginia Area team season in quite some time with the Wolverines finishing with a 20-6 dual meet record as well as many individual tournament championships for their wrestlers.

Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz said he tried to make some changes to the lineup to potentially give his team a shot at the win, but it wasn’t enough to make a dent.

“We lost to them last time 45-24 so I tried to match up a little differently to try and make up some ground,” Benz said. “It wasn’t that it didn’t make a difference but Aitkin was just too strong for us. They have a nice team and our kids seemed to be a little flat in all of our matches.

“We wrestled well at times but we let our guards down at times too during the match and Aitkin took advantage of that. If you’re not intense and focused for the full six minutes, bad things will happen and that’s exactly what happened to us.”

Despite the loss, Benz was still pleased with everything Rock Ridge was able to accomplish this season.

“The 20-6 team record is something they should be very proud of. We’ll continue to practice and prepare for the individual tournament next Friday in Cloquet. That’s all we can do at this point and we hope we are able to get some kids through to the state tournament.”

Aitkin 59 Rock Ridge 8

106 – Jacob Benson-Vick (Aitkin) over Grayson Bennett (Rock Ridge) TF 15-0

113 – John Pelarski (Aitkin) over Jake Neari (Rock Ridge) Fall

120 – Asher Hedblom (Rock Ridge) over Kyle Hacker (Aitkin) Dec 10-5

126 – James Erickson (Aitkin) over Jackson Kendall (Rock Ridge) Fall

132 – Nathan Trotter (Aitkin) over Colton Gallus (Rock Ridge) Dec 4-0

138 – Kenny Erickson (Aitkin) over Jacob Burress (Rock Ridge) Fall

145 – Marshall Larson (Aitkin) win via forfeit

152 – Carson Kullhem (Aitkin) over Erik Sundquist (Rock Ridge) Fall

160 – Gavin Benz (Rock Ridge) over Hayden Workman (Aitkin) Fall

170 – Jacob Williams (Aitkin) over Damion Tapio (Rock Ridge) Dec 10-7

182 – Daniel Decent (Aitkin) over Gavin Flannigan (Rock Ridge) Dec 6-0

195 – Zachary Leitinger (Aitkin) over Keegan Comer (Rock Ridge) Dec 1-0

220 – Nathan Stifter (Aitkin) over Corey Beier (Rock Ridge) Fall

285 – Craig Ashton (Aitkin) win via Forfeit

Rock Ridge’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for Coach unsportsmanlike

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Wolverines look to add to strong inaugural season

VIRGINIA — In their first year together as a program, Rock Ridge is playing it’s best hockey of the season at the right time. Starting tonight, it’s win or you’re out as the No. 3 Wolverines host No. 6 Hibbing/Chisholm in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest at Virginia’s ITMEC. While the regular season ended last Thursday, Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson said his team has been preparing for the...
VIRGINIA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Bluejackets’ focus set on finishing as playoffs begin

HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team took on Rock Ridge, the Bluejackets outshot the Wolverines, but they came away with a 4-0 victory to even the season series at 1-1. Hibbing/Chisholm and Rock Ridge get a chance to break that tie today when the two teams meet in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center beginning at 7 p.m. ...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Blue Devils best Golden Bears in final meeting

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia girls’ basketball teams met for one final time Monday night at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School gymnasium. With the Golden Bears and the Blue Devils poised to become the Wolverines next season, it was Virginia that came out on top this time, winning convincingly 77-32. When it came to defense, the Blue Devils looked second to none, starting the contest off with a defensive possession...
EVELETH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing cruises to 13-point victory over Twin Cities Academy

ST. PAUL — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team got off to a fast start en route to a 72-59 victory over Twin Cities Academy at the Jumps City Hoops Classic Saturday at the High School of Recording Arts. It took the Bluejackets a couple of minutes to settle in, but after they did, the Tigers fell behind big early. “We got into a nice rhythm and did some...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aitkin, MN
City
Mora, MN
Mora, MN
Sports
City
Cloquet, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Mesabi Tribune

Spartans hosts Panthers in section clash

NASHWAUK — With the playoffs fast approaching, teams will be jockeying for seeding positions. No game will be more important than today when the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team hosts South Ridge, beginning at 7:15 p.m. A Spartan victory over the Panthers could possibly get them a first-round home game, but a loss would certainly put them on the road. ...
NASHWAUK, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Northern Revival returns from Rochester tournament with a title

ROCHESTER — The Northern Revival 18-1 Junior Olympic Volleyball Club took home the Gold Club Championship this past weekend in the Northstar President’s Day Challenge in Rochester, topping 15 other teams. After Saturday’s pool play, Northern Revival squared off against the top seed, Northern Attack from Cumberland, Wis. Revival dropped the first set 21-25 and then came back to win the next two sets 28-26 and 15-9 to advance to...
ROCHESTER, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Bluejackets enter final stretch taking on Blue Devils

HIBBING — With the season slowly winding down to playoffs, Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald is preparing his team for different situations. With the amount of attention Ayden McDonald sees, his teammates must be ready to stand up and take charge of the situation. That’s what McDonald has been doing in practice the last couple of days as the Bluejackets get ready to face Virginia today, beginning...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Trio of ski jumpers head to Junior Nationals

Three Itasca Jumpers, Isaac “Cubby” Danielson of Pengilly, Connor Swanson of Grand Rapids and Gavin Mjolsness of Taconite are on their way to Junior Nationals, which will take place in Salisbury, Conn., from Feb. 22-26. Danielson, Swanson and Mjolsness were chosen based on their performances throughout the season. All three of them will be participating as Nordic Combined athletes, so they will be cross country skiing as well as jumping.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Mesabi Tribune

Vermilion Community College Fall Honors

ELY, Minn. — The following students were named to the Fall 2021 Honors List at Vermilion Community College in Ely, MN. Students named to the honors list have attained a GPA as listed below for the semester. GPA GUIDE: 3.75 = Highest Honors; 3.5 = High Honors; 3.0 = Honors. — Kevin Heikkila, Highest Honors, Trinity LaLonde, Honors, both of Aurora; Sydney Bell, Honors, Zachary Cheney, High Honors, both of...
ELY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
495
Followers
674
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy