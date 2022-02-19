Aitkin devours Rock Ridge in 7AA semifinal

MORA — The Rock Ridge wrestling team bowed out of the Section 7AA team tournament Friday night in a 59-8 semifinal loss to top-seeded Aitkin.

Rock Ridge got wins from Asher Hedblom at 120 pounds and Gavin Benz at 160 pounds, but couldn’t do much else to stop the Gobblers.

Hedblom’s win came in a 10-5 decision over Kyle Hacker while Benz pinned Hayden Workman.

The loss ended the best Rock Ridge/Virginia Area team season in quite some time with the Wolverines finishing with a 20-6 dual meet record as well as many individual tournament championships for their wrestlers.

Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz said he tried to make some changes to the lineup to potentially give his team a shot at the win, but it wasn’t enough to make a dent.

“We lost to them last time 45-24 so I tried to match up a little differently to try and make up some ground,” Benz said. “It wasn’t that it didn’t make a difference but Aitkin was just too strong for us. They have a nice team and our kids seemed to be a little flat in all of our matches.

“We wrestled well at times but we let our guards down at times too during the match and Aitkin took advantage of that. If you’re not intense and focused for the full six minutes, bad things will happen and that’s exactly what happened to us.”

Despite the loss, Benz was still pleased with everything Rock Ridge was able to accomplish this season.

“The 20-6 team record is something they should be very proud of. We’ll continue to practice and prepare for the individual tournament next Friday in Cloquet. That’s all we can do at this point and we hope we are able to get some kids through to the state tournament.”

Aitkin 59 Rock Ridge 8

106 – Jacob Benson-Vick (Aitkin) over Grayson Bennett (Rock Ridge) TF 15-0

113 – John Pelarski (Aitkin) over Jake Neari (Rock Ridge) Fall

120 – Asher Hedblom (Rock Ridge) over Kyle Hacker (Aitkin) Dec 10-5

126 – James Erickson (Aitkin) over Jackson Kendall (Rock Ridge) Fall

132 – Nathan Trotter (Aitkin) over Colton Gallus (Rock Ridge) Dec 4-0

138 – Kenny Erickson (Aitkin) over Jacob Burress (Rock Ridge) Fall

145 – Marshall Larson (Aitkin) win via forfeit

152 – Carson Kullhem (Aitkin) over Erik Sundquist (Rock Ridge) Fall

160 – Gavin Benz (Rock Ridge) over Hayden Workman (Aitkin) Fall

170 – Jacob Williams (Aitkin) over Damion Tapio (Rock Ridge) Dec 10-7

182 – Daniel Decent (Aitkin) over Gavin Flannigan (Rock Ridge) Dec 6-0

195 – Zachary Leitinger (Aitkin) over Keegan Comer (Rock Ridge) Dec 1-0

220 – Nathan Stifter (Aitkin) over Corey Beier (Rock Ridge) Fall

285 – Craig Ashton (Aitkin) win via Forfeit

Rock Ridge’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for Coach unsportsmanlike