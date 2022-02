Phil Mickelson is taking a self-enforced break from professional golf after the Saudi Super Golf League furore - but has declined from saying sorry to the PGA Tour. Mickelson released an apology on Tuesday night that, in fact, on deeper reading, was a non-apology. The 51-year-old expressed far more remorse from what he said about the Saudis' mission to overhaul the game with its F1-style global breakaway, than his threat to the PGA and European Tours by helping to effect a split in the global game.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO