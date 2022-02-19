ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What Leaders Get Wrong About Mental Health

By Alyson Watson
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly two years of a global pandemic and its long list of negative side effects, our collective mental health has never been more fragile. McKinsey recently polled 5,000 Americans and found 37% of them were diagnosed with mental health issues or sought treatment for their mental health in 2021. With...

World Economic Forum

An expert explains: How to talk to children about mental health

The world is facing a mental health crisis for children and adolescents, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and historic underfunding. One in seven 10-19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder, according to the World Health Organization. The World Economic Forum’s UpLink platform is launching a new challenge to source innovations that use...
KIDS
Westport News

CT senate leaders announce big children’s mental health bills

Senate Democrats announced on Tuesday two omnibus bills aimed at expanding children’s mental health and child care this legislative session. The initiative, titled “Healthy Students, Healthy Schools,” lays out legislative proposals being introduced through Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2 to help support youth mental health, provide training to school staff, increase health services in schools and expand preschool and child care.
CONNECTICUT STATE
studyfinds.org

5 Debunked Myths About Violent Video Games & Mental Health

Do video games cause people to be violent? It’s a question many parents often ask. Violent video games in which players rely on an arsenal of deadly weapons to wreak havoc on challengers have been favorites among gamers for years. Yet for all the finger-pointing at these combat-themed video game titles for potentially negative mental health effects, experts show the contrary to this popular mindset.
MENTAL HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Heart Advocate helps change the conversation about Black mental health

Delana Flowers doesn’t remember hearing about “mental health” in her community of African-American friends and family near Lancaster, Pa. Emotional struggles of family members were diminished: “That’s just how they are.” Or religion was used as a catch-all antidote, which was particularly apparent to Ms. Flowers, whose father is a preacher.
LANCASTER, PA
KFOX 14

El Paso pastor publishes book about mental health, pandemic struggles

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso pastor is sharing his experiences to help others overcome issues many have been faced with in the pandemic. Jared Neiman, a pastor at the Abundant Living Faith Center, released his first book which is complied with his personal challenges and struggles with mental health.
EL PASO, TX
Boston Globe

Join us tonight for a conversation about student mental health on college campuses

The past two years have been a difficult time for many, and college students specifically have experienced a tremendous amount of upheaval, disappointment, and loneliness. Those who study student mental health know this is not new. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated what has been a trend for the past decade of rising rates of anxiety and depression among students.
MENTAL HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

TikTok Tip: 4 Mental Health Issues That Aren’t Talked About Enough

21% of U.S. adults experienced some kind of mental illness in 2020, according to NAMI. This is about 52.9 million people and represents 1 in 5 adults. The topic of mental illness is often difficult to discuss openly for many people. Mental healthcare sometimes carries a negative stigma, steering people away from expressing themselves. With these mental health issues becoming increasingly prevalent in today’s world, we must move mental health to the forefront of conversation topics and have transparent discussions about how we are truly feeling. Daisy, also known as @georgewasalsotaken on TikTok, shares four mental health issues that are common among many people, but just aren’t talked about enough.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WRAL News

US Secretary of Education visits NCCU to talk about mental health

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University is getting national attention from the top education leader in the United States on Monday. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will join Gov. Roy Cooper at NCCU to discuss the importance of taking care of mental health and making sure services are available to get help.
DURHAM, NC
verywellhealth.com

Neurontin (Gabapentin) – Oral

Neurontin (gabapentin) is an antiepileptic drug (AED), also called an anticonvulsant, that can help treat epilepsy or postherpetic neuralgia. Despite the name, it does not affect gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an inhibitory neurotransmitter of the central nervous system. Gabapentin binds with voltage-activated calcium channels, which normally mediate nerve activity. However, it is not clear how this action impacts the clinical effects of the medication.
HEALTH

