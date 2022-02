CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty has taken more than its share of lumps this boys basketball season, but on Monday, the Mountaineers put together a signature win. Against Lincoln, a team that it lost to by 21 two weeks ago, Liberty came away with a 54-45 win despite missing two top contributors in Noah McKim and Hayden Dodd. In the final week of the regular season, the Mountaineers (4-17) picked up their first victory against a sectional opponent and showed the most notable signs yet of their season-long growth.

