PARK CITY — Five Salinans remain after day one of the Class 6-5A girls state wrestling championships at Hartman Arena. All five will wrestle in the second round of consolation which will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday. The best any Salinan can place would be third place. One more loss for any wrestler will see their tournament end. ...

PARK CITY, KS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO