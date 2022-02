CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is looking to hire hundreds of new employees for the 2022 season, and it's going to pay them a minimum of $15 per hour. Park officials said Carowinds will hold a hiring fair Monday, Feb. 21, as they look to fill around 900 openings, for a total of almost 2000 hires by June. Both in-person and virtual interviews will be available for applicants who register on the Carowinds website.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO