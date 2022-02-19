HPM Kona Job Fair Includes $1K Signing Bonus For Full-Time Hires

BOSTON (CBS) — Looking to make a career change? How about becoming a bus driver for the T? The MBTA said in a social media post Friday that it is seeking to hire more than 300 bus operators – and is enticing applicants with a sign-on bonus of up to $4,500. Pay for new hires starts at $21.13 an hour after a training period. Looking for a rewarding career? We’re currently hiring for over 300 bus operator positions. Apply today for competitive salaries, extensive benefits, free public transit, and countless opportunities. ➕Learn about a sign-on bonus for eligible candidates: https://t.co/N9Y7bcsfMM pic.twitter.com/cj2OGDuPdq — MBTA (@MBTA) February 18, 2022 Click here for more information about applying. Back in December, the T said it was forced to make service cuts due to a bus driver shortage, dropping one of every 20 scheduled bus trips. “Like other transit systems across the country, the MBTA is experiencing significant challenges in attracting the workforce needed to meet demands for service,” MBTA General Manager Steven Poftak said at the time.

