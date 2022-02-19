ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

HPM Kona Job Fair Includes $1K Signing Bonus For Full-Time Hires

bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHPM Building Supply will hold a hiring event outside of their Kona location at 74-5511 Luhia St. on Friday, Feb. 25 from 4-6 p.m. Interested job seekers are welcome to walk in to meet the HPM...

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Bonus#Job Fair#Hpm Building Supply
CBS Boston

MBTA Looking To Hire Over 300 Bus Drivers, Offering $4,500 Sign-On Bonuses

BOSTON (CBS) — Looking to make a career change? How about becoming a bus driver for the T? The MBTA said in a social media post Friday that it is seeking to hire more than 300 bus operators – and is enticing applicants with a sign-on bonus of up to $4,500. Pay for new hires starts at $21.13 an hour after a training period. Looking for a rewarding career? We’re currently hiring for over 300 bus operator positions. Apply today for competitive salaries, extensive benefits, free public transit, and countless opportunities. ➕Learn about a sign-on bonus for eligible candidates: https://t.co/N9Y7bcsfMM pic.twitter.com/cj2OGDuPdq — MBTA (@MBTA) February 18, 2022 Click here for more information about applying. Back in December, the T said it was forced to make service cuts due to a bus driver shortage, dropping one of every 20 scheduled bus trips. “Like other transit systems across the country, the MBTA is experiencing significant challenges in attracting the workforce needed to meet demands for service,” MBTA General Manager Steven Poftak said at the time.
TRAFFIC
Kristen Walters

Amazon offering $3000 hiring bonus for entry-level jobs in Ohio that let you set your own schedule

Businessman holding out hundred dollar bills.Kriger/ Canva Pro license. It's not every day that companies offer substantial sign-on bonuses for new hires. However, Amazon needs warehouse associates in multiple locations in Ohio, so they are currently offering $3000 sign-on bonuses to new hires to fill those roles as quickly as possible. So if you are currently looking for a new full or part-time position, this may be something to consider.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD provides update on distribution of $2K COVID retention bonus to full-time employees

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has provided an update as to when district staff can expect to receive COVID-19 retention bonuses. The Clark County School District Board of Trustees on Jan. 13 approved giving COVID-19 retention bonuses to specified full-time staff employed on Jan. 1, 2022. As part of the plan, select full-time staff will receive two $1,000 payments for a bonus total of $2,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy