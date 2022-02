The United Nations says it is working to secure the release of four members of its peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic who were arrested earlier this week. The four French military personnel were arrested Monday at the airport in the capital, Bangui, where they had been escorting French General Stephane Marchenior, the chief of staff of the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSCA.

