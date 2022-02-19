ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Boy seriously injured in shooting near community center

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Chesapeake say a boy was seriously injured in a shooting near a community center on Saturday.

Chesapeake police said they responded to a report of gunshots heard near the Camelot Community Center at about 1 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a boy who had been shot.

WVEC-TV reports that the boy was taken to a local hospital with what police said are potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide additional information and said the shooting is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Woman, granddaughter killed in North Carolina condo fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A woman and her granddaughter were killed in a fire at a North Carolina condominium, officials said Wednesday. The Raleigh Fire Department said in an incident report that the fire erupted early Wednesday morning , a fire broke out in a unit at a condo complex on the northeast side of Raleigh. The report said heavy fire was seen coming from the condo’s front windows.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy