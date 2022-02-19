Boy seriously injured in shooting near community center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Chesapeake say a boy was seriously injured in a shooting near a community center on Saturday.

Chesapeake police said they responded to a report of gunshots heard near the Camelot Community Center at about 1 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a boy who had been shot.

WVEC-TV reports that the boy was taken to a local hospital with what police said are potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide additional information and said the shooting is under investigation.