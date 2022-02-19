ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Union Leader

NH Colleges: UNH's Gagne is Hockey East Rookie of the Week

Bedford’s Alex Gagne, a freshman defenseman at UNH, on Monday was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week. Gagne, a sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021, registered his first varsity goal and two assists over the weekend as the Wildcats split a pair of games at Maine. In 29 games, Gagne leads the team with 36 blocked shots, which is tied for 15th in Hockey East.
BEDFORD, NH
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Maine State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
WTOP

Commanders update team crest to reflect proper title seasons

Commanders update team crest to reflect proper title seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Less than three weeks after Commanders’ rebrand became official, the organization has significantly altered one of its logos. Washington has updated the years on its crest to reflect the year the regular season took...
NFL
AllSyracue

Syracuse Ice Hockey Trio's Journey From Youth to College

Most college athletes will likely form lifelong bonds with their teammates during their collegiate experience. For some, going into a match with your team is almost equivalent to going into battle with your fellow soldiers, which is why these athletes form a family-like relationship come the end. On the rarest...
SYRACUSE, NY
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy