Meet Juan, the Man Performing Freestyle Soccer Tricks at San Jose Intersections

By Stephanie Magallon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Jose man is wowing motorists at intersections as he shows off an impressive array of freestyle soccer moves. The man's name is Juan, and he has been making families smile for months now, performing jaw-dropping tricks at intersections across...

NBC Bay Area

Family, Friends Look for Woman Who Went Missing in El Cerrito

A family in El Cerrito is looking for a loved one who has been missing since Feb. 14 after a morning walk. Loved ones and community members have been searching and posting fliers to find 29-year-old Kemani McAlpin. She was visiting from Southern California and went for a morning walk...
EL CERRITO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Chowder Fun Simmers in Ventura and Santa Cruz

DICE IT, SLICE IT, SWIRL IN CREAM: However you make your chowder, or whatever sort of seafood stew you prefer to order when you dine out, you can agree with the notion that chilly February is a prime month for scooping out a crusty boule of bread and ladling in a warm, rich, and ultra-clammy concoction. In fact, February happens to boast National New England Clam Chowder Day, a foodie occasion that lands near the end of the bundle-up-and-stay-warm month, on the 25th. Chowder houses, seaside fisheries, opulent crustaceans-on-platter palaces, and other bastions o' brine pause to honor the holiday in myriad ways, with special dishes, and deals, that add flavor to the flavorful classic. And in a couple of California towns? It's all about treating avowed chowderists, and paying homage to their favorite dish, through giveaways and cook-offs.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

