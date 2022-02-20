Meet Juan, the Man Performing Freestyle Soccer Tricks at San Jose Intersections

DICE IT, SLICE IT, SWIRL IN CREAM: However you make your chowder, or whatever sort of seafood stew you prefer to order when you dine out, you can agree with the notion that chilly February is a prime month for scooping out a crusty boule of bread and ladling in a warm, rich, and ultra-clammy concoction. In fact, February happens to boast National New England Clam Chowder Day, a foodie occasion that lands near the end of the bundle-up-and-stay-warm month, on the 25th. Chowder houses, seaside fisheries, opulent crustaceans-on-platter palaces, and other bastions o' brine pause to honor the holiday in myriad ways, with special dishes, and deals, that add flavor to the flavorful classic. And in a couple of California towns? It's all about treating avowed chowderists, and paying homage to their favorite dish, through giveaways and cook-offs.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO