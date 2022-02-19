Witcher gives major gift to children’s museum 

The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum recently received a $1.5 million gift from Doug Witcher, a longtime philanthropist and community leader in High Point. Shown is the museum’s Mars Academy attraction that features a Space Module and Lab and Mission Control. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum board of directors is celebrating a multiyear gift to the museum — a total of $1.5 million by Doug Witcher of High Point.

Witcher’s gift will sponsor a major portion of the museum that focuses on child fitness, movement and nutrition. In recognition of his gift and support of the children’s museum, the board has named a premier area of the museum as the “Super U Fit Lab — Sponsored by Doug Witcher.”

Children will be greeted by a towering superhero-themed entrance to a series of strength and conditional activities, a “see your skeleton move” board, jungle and city climbers and a climbing wall.

“Doug Witcher is a friend to High Point’s children and his gift will seek to instill wellness living in our youngest citizens,” said Nido Qubein, whose family led the initial funding and vision for the museum. “We are blessed for Doug’s contributions to our region’s newest learning environment.”

The museum, which offers 75,000 square feet of activity, is nearing completion at the corner of Qubein Avenue and Hamilton Street in downtown High Point. Slated to open April 30, it’s located on a 4-acre site at 200 Qubein Ave. (formerly Montlieu) in downtown High Point.

Exhibits include a STEAM Lab, a kid-sized town modeled after High Point complete with a grocery store, veterinarian clinic and a furniture design studio, an outdoor adventure garden with a fossil dig, a double-decker carousel and more.

Witcher has long been known for his local charitable giving. He currently serves on the High Point University board of trustees and was a previous campaign chairman for the United Way of Greater High Point. He’s also served on boards with the High Point Community Foundation, Family Service of the Piedmont, the High Point Regional Hospital Foundation, Hospice of the Piedmont, the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau and High Point Chamber of Commerce, among others.

Several naming opportunities and sponsorships for the museum are still available.

For information contact Executive Director Megan Ward at 336-841-9229 or mward@QubeinChildrensMuseum.org. For more on the museum, visit www.QubeinChildrens Museum.org.