Coaching Carousel Settles, A Look at Georgia's 2022 Staff

Brown will take the cornerbacks while co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will coach the safeties in 2022 after being promoted to the role of sharing the defensive coordinating duties with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann following the departure of Dan Lanning.

Luckily for Georgia, Lanning looks to be the only coordinator to depart Athens after the 2021 season. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken looked destined for another shot at coordinating in the National Football League. However, as the coaching carousel continues to wind down at both the college and professional level, it looks more and more likely that Monken will return to Athens for the third season in his current three deal he signed with Georgia back following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Monken's offense saw Georgia average 38.6 points per game, a new high for the program under Kirby Smart, not to mention Monken coordinated through the numerous injuries suffered at key positions like quarterback and wide receiver throughout the season.

Monken's future beyond the 2022 season is unclear; with his contract coming to an end in the near future, it may allow for him to pursue his dreams of returning to the NFL or renew his contract with Georgia.

