Coaching Carousel Settles, A Look at Georgia's 2022 Staff

 4 days ago
Brown will take the cornerbacks while co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will coach the safeties in 2022 after being promoted to the role of sharing the defensive coordinating duties with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann following the departure of Dan Lanning.

Luckily for Georgia, Lanning looks to be the only coordinator to depart Athens after the 2021 season. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken looked destined for another shot at coordinating in the National Football League. However, as the coaching carousel continues to wind down at both the college and professional level, it looks more and more likely that Monken will return to Athens for the third season in his current three deal he signed with Georgia back following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Monken's offense saw Georgia average 38.6 points per game, a new high for the program under Kirby Smart, not to mention Monken coordinated through the numerous injuries suffered at key positions like quarterback and wide receiver throughout the season.

Monken's future beyond the 2022 season is unclear; with his contract coming to an end in the near future, it may allow for him to pursue his dreams of returning to the NFL or renew his contract with Georgia.

DawgsDaily

Georgia is Set for a Busy Spring

The Georgia football program is set to begin spring practice on March 15th and it is going to be a busy spring session for the Bulldogs. With a large portion of the team's production from last season moving on to bigger and better things, it leaves a lot of positions that need to be filled and roles that need to be figured out before the start of the 2022 season.
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart's Concern For College Football is Becoming Reality

Not long after winning the national championship against his former boss and mentor Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart sat down for an interview with ESPN's Rece Davis. The two talked about the incredible season that Smart and Georgia just concluded, along with gathering Smart's thoughts on the state of College Football.
DawgsDaily

Top 2023 Offensive Lineman Reaffirms Commitment

"He also possesses a bit of positional versatility, having played both left and right tackle during his high school career. Though the thing that stands out most on his high school tape apart from the athleticism and frame is the physicality with which he plays. Hughley displays violate hands and a willingness to finish blocks out on the edge."
DawgsDaily

Sophomore Surge: Smael Mondon

One of the top prospects from Georgia's 2021 recruiting class is now looking at potentially becoming a key contributor in only his second year with the program. Smael Mondon came to Athens with high hopes of continuing Georgia's distinguished tradition at either inside or outside linebacker. The Dallas, Georgia, native...
DawgsDaily

Latest on George Pickens NFL Draft Projection

George Pickens didn't waste much time displaying his talents on the college level. As a freshman, he led the Bulldogs with 727 yards receiving, including a Sugar Bowl performance that saw 175 yards on 12 catches and a touchdown to take home the MVP honors. In 2020, Pickens played just...
DawgsDaily

