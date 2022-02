Reliable right-shot defensemen are a prized commodity in the NHL, especially ones with veteran experience and a couple rings in their back pocket. But rather than test the market this offseason to see which of the other 31 clubs could offer the biggest pay day, 31-year-old Chad Ruhwedel opted to ink a two-year extension over the weekend that pays him a very affordable $800,000 a season. The rationale for Ruhwedel was simple.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO