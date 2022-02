Crystal Palace distanced itself from the Premier League's relegation zone with a 4-1 win over next-to-last Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday. The Eagles had gone into the game on the back of a six-match winless run in the league, but took a 15th-minute lead when Jean-Philippe Mateta’s shot took a deflection off a defender and into the net.

