Squall over the place: Snow blankets four Northeastern states

F our states were hidden under snow squalls amid a flurry of intense storms hitting the Northeast on Saturday, prompting a warning from the National Weather Service.

Parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts , and New Jersey were blanketed with snow that got so intense it was hard to see. The rare "snow squall" is considered "one of the most dangerous winter phenomena" by the National Weather Service .

Winds in a squall can reach up to 40 miles per hour and suddenly cause zero visibility, making it dangerous to drivers and those walking outside, the weather service warned.

"Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists," the weather service wrote on its website . "Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls."

Snow squalls are usually brief, lasting 30 minutes to an hour, rather than a severe winter storm, which can last for days.

A video from the National Weather Service in Pennsylvania showed how fast the conditions can change on the road, including on freeways where it can be more challenging for drivers to pull over.



A student at Pennsylvania State University shared a time-lapse of the snow squall passing through the campus.



Although the initial warnings expired at 3:30 p.m. EST, the storms are expected to remain in New York and New Jersey until 5 or 6 p.m. EST. Wind advisories will remain in effect until 10 p.m.