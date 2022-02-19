Next wave of development at Rock Hill’s University Center taking shape (Charlotte Business Journal)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tuttle Co. began work on The Lowenstein Building in 2016, the first step in creating Rock Hill’s University Center. Over five years later, much of the initial vision for the project has come to life, with work underway in 2022 that will add a wave of residential and retail development to the mix.

Skip Tuttle, principal of project leader The Tuttle Co., said final buildout will total $220 million of investment. The development spans 23 acres and includes a mix of upgraded historic textile buildings and new construction projects designed to connect downtown Rock Hill to Winthrop University.

Around $120 million worth of development has already been completed there with another $80 million under construction, Tuttle said. By the end of this year, four more pieces of University Center, including apartments, retail and restaurant space, are expected to be completed.

One more wave of projects is expected to start in 2023.

