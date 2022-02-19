ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Viola Davis play Michelle Obama in new trailer

 4 days ago

Davis plays Obama in Showtime's new...

Black Hills Pioneer

‘The First Lady’ Trailer Unveils First Looks at Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson & More (VIDEO)

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming anthology drama The First Lady which is set to debut Sunday, April 17. The teaser offers viewers a fresh look at stars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson who star as Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively. The 10-episode series created by Aaron Cooley is executive produced by showrunner Cathy Schulman and director Susanne Bier.
theplaylist.net

‘The First Lady’ Trailer: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer & Gillian Anderson Star In Showtime’s Upcoming Drama Series

Showtime is on a bit of a roll lately. Obviously, the network has series such as “Billions,” which is consistently lauded as one of the best shows on TV. But in 2021, you saw the debut of “Yellowjackets,” which became a big hit for the network, as well as the revival of “Dexter.” And this year, not only is there the new anthology series, “Super Pumped,” but we also get what might be the most anticipated Showtime series of the year, “The First Lady.”
shefinds

You Won't Believe What People Are Saying About Michelle Obama's Book Now—This Is Unreal!

Heather E. Schwartz’s book, Michelle Obama: Political Icon is regarded as an inspirational read by most parents, teachers, and children; however, a small percentage of people are offended by the children’s biography of the former First Lady, and are even calling for it to be taken off the shelves and removed from school libraries! We wish we were kidding, but we’re not!
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama shares photos from the day Barack Obama announced his candidacy

Michelle Obama is reflecting on the day the Obama family’s life changed forever. On Thursday, the former FLOTUS shared some throwback photos of the day Barack Obama announced his candidacy for President of the United States. In the first photo, the family of four is standing outside Springfield, Illinois in the “bitter cold.” “It was the kind of day where you might think twice about leaving the house if you didn’t have to,” she wrote. Despite the “about 12 degree” weather, there was no cloud in the sky, and Barack, Michelle, and their daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama smiled happily at the crowd.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

‘Immigrant’: Dan Stevens Joins Hulu Limited Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dan Stevens (Legion, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga) has been tapped for a key role in the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), starring and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Stevens will play Paul Snider. A hustler and serial schmoozer, Paul Snider stumbles upon the opportunity of a lifetime in the form...
Hello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer shares breathtaking beachside snapshots

Michelle Pfeiffer has been taking advantage of the warmer weather, and showed fans what she'd gotten up to over the day in her latest social media post. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her day at the beach, starting off with a selfie in a straw hat, sunglasses, a jacket, and her hair tied into two braids.
