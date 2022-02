In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been some chatter that the team may consider adding forward Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the trade deadline. In other news, Brad Marchand is set to return after serving his entire six-game suspension. Meanwhile, Urho Vaakanainen was taken off the injured reserve on Thursday but was forced to sit out of Monday night’s game versus the Colorado Avalanche with an undisclosed ailment. Last but not least, Jeremy Swayman recently sat down and explained his relationship with former Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask.

