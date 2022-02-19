ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming up, rain and snow on the way

By Dan Reynolds, Meteorologist NWA
MyWabashValley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear Saturday night with a quick passing clouds. A low of 18. Warmer and...

www.mywabashvalley.com

News-Democrat

Car crashes in southwest IL are piling up as rain and snow give way to icy roads

Temperatures are continuing to fall in the metro-east on Thursday, following rain and a wintry mix earlier in the day. In the afternoon and evening, roads are likely to be slick as temps fall below freezing. Lydia Jaja, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, discouraged travel on Thursday, but said she doesn’t expect it to affect the Friday morning commute.
BELLEVILLE, IL
1077 WRKR

Rain, Wind, Ice then Snow: West Michigan Winter Storm on the Way

A variety of winter weather will affect several areas in West Michigan from Wednesday through early Friday morning. Several weather alerts have been issued for counties in the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyWabashValley.com

VIDEO: Jesse Walker gives updates on approaching storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Temperatures are warmer on Wednesday than Tuesday and a wind advisory is in effect. There is also a flood watch and winter weather advisory for some areas throughout the Wabash Valley, Chief Meteorologist Jesse Walker reports. In addition, there lots of winter alerts out.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
San Bernardino County Sun

Winter storm brings rain, snow and wind before Southern California warms up again

A brisk winter storm that moved into Southern California on Tuesday brought chilly temperatures, strong winds gusts, and scattered rain showers and snow, conditions that forecasters said would last until Wednesday. Tuesday afternoon saw temperatures in the 50s for coastal valley regions between the coast and Santa Ana Mountain foothills...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
MyWabashValley.com

Very heavy rain across the area, reducing visibility

The last two days have been very mild. If you like winter temps, you’re in luck. Temps will be below average the next few days. We will head back to a well above average temperature pattern Sunday and into some of next week so it will eventually feel like spring out there again.
ENVIRONMENT
MyWabashValley.com

Warmer temps today and tomorrow

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Warmer temperatures today and tomorrow with some areas reaching 60 degrees. Rain and possible thunderstorms will move in Monday night and heading into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back down into the 30’s on Wednesday. Could see a rain/snow mixture later in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain – not snow – on the way

INDIANAPOLIS — A warm front will lift through central Indiana later tonight. Temperatures will be on the rise overnight, climbing into the mid 30s. It will trigger precipitation too, allowing for a mix of rain and snow at the start and then changing over to all rain. Any rain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTAJ

Warm-up begins Monday, rain moves in Tuesday

Tonight, as high pressure sits to our south and east we remain under a mostly clear sky. Loves will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds remain out of the south but light at 4-6 mph. Monday, we stay mild and we’ll start the day with a lot...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Morning snow, Afternoon rain

A cold front drops through bringing daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s this afternoon. We can also expect snow showers (or flurries at least) this morning that could transition into rain showers this afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
Atlantic City Press

Warming up but Sunday snow may come, Wednesday night forecast

The region is about to warm up into the 50s, bringing the mildest, dry day in weeks. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says an arctic front will pass Saturday night and a snowstorm may await for the end of the big weekend. Joe has the latest.
ENVIRONMENT

