"You’re telling me Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It most certainly was not," said the former Oscar host in his late-night monologue, adding: "Even if you go by the critics reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Don’t Look Up got a 46% and Spider-Man: No Way Home has 90%. For god’s sake, Jackass Forever has an 89%...Why do best picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award? You wanna know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see the movie Spider-Man. And they loved it! But they didn’t vote for it.”

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO