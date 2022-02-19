ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranger-Based Volkswagen Amarok Starting To Take Shape

By Nikesh Kooverjee
 4 days ago
The upcoming generation of the Volkswagen Amarok will essentially be the long-lost German twin of the new Ford Ranger as the two will be sharing the same platform. This decision was made as the two automotive giants announced a strategic partnership that also includes sharing parts of the European Volkswagen Caddy...

