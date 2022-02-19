The worst losing streaks of NBA legends

Even the best players can be dragged down by their teams (or age) in the NBA, as we are about to establish on the list below.

Sometimes, these losing streaks happened either very late or very early in these legends’ careers, when their legs were either too heavy or not strong enough to carry such a load.

Other times, poorly-run organizations were the root of legends losing a lot in their primes.

Still, seeing NBA legends lose this many games in a row is rare, which is why we thought it would be interesting and fun to put this ranking with the members of the NBA75 list who lost at least eight consecutive times.

Moses Malone: 19 in a row

At age 38 with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1993-94

This came near the end of Malone’s career, as he actually turned 39 in the midst of the losing streak. Over that run of futility, Malone averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in under 10.0 minutes of action.

Robert Parish: 19 in a row

At age 40 with the Boston Celtics in 1993-94

Far removed from his glory days with Boston, 1993-94 was a year of rebuilding for the Celtics and Parish. That would be Parish’s final season in Boston before spending the final three years of his illustrious career with Charlotte and Chicago.

Pete Maravich: 17 in a row

At age 27 with the New Orleans Jazz in 1974-75

Maravich was one of the flashiest players ever, one who might have thrived even more in the modern game. Even so, he was never known as someone who did much winning in the NBA, as evidenced by this historically long losing streak.

Nate Thurmond: 16 in a row

At age 23 with the San Francisco Warriors in 1964-65

After making the playoffs as a rookie, Thurmond would lose an incredible 16 games in a row with the Warriors in his second season. He was still a double-double machine in that time frame, putting up 14.3 points and 15.2 rebounds in those 16 games.

Hal Greer: 15 in a row

At age 35 with the Philadelphia 76ers between 1971-72 and 1972-73

This was very late in Greer’s career, so it’s hard to hold it against him, but the legend lost four games to close his second-to-last season and then lost the first 11 games of the following campaign, the final of his Hall-of-Fame career. (Philly went 9-73 that year).

Damian Lillard: 14 in a row

At age 22 with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012-13

The Blazers were fighting for a playoff spot in 2012-13 before dropping their final 14 games of the year. Tough to fault Lillard for that, who was a rookie at the time and averaging nearly 19.0 points.

Dwyane Wade: 14 in a row

At age 25 with the Miami Heat in 2007-08.

Just two years removed from winning Finals MVP, Wade suffered an embarrassing season by the standards he had just set, one that ended with a campaign-ending injury. Miami would go on to trade off all of its seasoned veterans that year and tanked for a higher draft pick. Its reward? Michael Beasley. Tanking isn’t always the answer, kids.

Russell Westbrook: 14 in a row

At age 19 with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008-09.

Like Iverson, Westbrook also endured a tough season as a rookie from a team aspect, with the Thunder finishing the season 23-59. Westbrook struggled as a rookie, too, though, averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 33.1 percent from the floor in that losing streak.

Allen Iverson: 13 in a row

At age 21 with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996-97

Iverson’s rookie year was a tough one from a team standpoint, with the Sixers finishing the season with a 22-60 record, though the legendary ball-handler still did enough to take home Rookie of the Year. Just a few seasons later, Iverson would be leading Philadelphia all the way to the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant: 13 in a row

At age 19 with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007-08

Life is difficult for teenagers in the NBA, and that rule also applies to eventual superstars. Durant and Co. lost a lot of games in his first season, though Durant still won Rookie of the Year. Voters probably ignored his play in the losing streak when deciding, however, when Durant put up 18.5 points while shooting 37.9 percent and 19.0 percent from three.

Willis Reed: 13 in a row

At age 23 with the New York Knicks in 1965-66

Despite his All-Star status in 1965-66, Reed couldn’t lift the Knicks up that season, his second in the NBA, as the team would finish the year 30-50, even losing 13 games in a row at one point

Steve Nash: 13 in a row

At age 22 with the Phoenix Suns in 1996-97

The first 13 games of Nash’s eventual MVP career were all defeats, and losses in which he didn’t exactly cover himself with glory. In that stretch, Nash would average 6.8 points and shoot 31.3 percent from three.

Lenny Wilkens: 12 in a row

At age 31 with the Seattle SuperSonics between 1968-69 and 1969-70

Wilkens is a legend both as a player and coach, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t familiar with losing. Not only does he hold the record for most losses by NBA head coach with 1,155, he once lost 12 games in a row as a player with the Sonics, too.

Reggie Miller: 12 in a row

At age 23 with the Indiana Pacers in 1988-89

The early portion of Miller’s career was a struggle in the win department, as the sharpshooting legend lost 12 games in a row in 1988-89, a year that the Pacers would finish with a 28-54 record.

Anthony Davis: 11 in a row

At age 22 with the New Orleans Pelicans between 2014-15 and 2015-16

A stretch of futility that lasted from the 2015 playoffs, when the Pelicans were swept in four games by the Warriors into the beginning of the next season, Davis suffered through that losing streak in the midst of his prime. Anyone still wondering why he wanted out of New Orleans?

Bob McAdoo: 11 in a row

Clyde Drexler: 11 in a row

Elvin Hayes: 11 in a row

Jason Kidd: 11 in a row

At age 22 with the Dallas Mavericks in 1995-96

Scottie Pippen: 11 in a row

Tiny Archibald: 11 in a row

Wilt Chamberlain: 11 in a row

Shaquille O'Neal: 10 in a row

At age 34 with the Miami Heat between 2006-07 and 2007-08

Dirk Nowitzki: 10 in a row

At age 34 with the Dallas Mavericks in 2012-13

Paul Pierce: 10 in a row

At age 22 with the Boston Celtics in 1999-00

Dave Bing: 10 in a row

Stephen Curry: Nine in a row

At age 21 with the Golden State Warriors in 2009-10

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nine in a row

At age 19 with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013-14

Carmelo Anthony: Nine in a row

At age 29 with the New York Knicks in 2013-14

Hakeem Olajuwon: Nine in a row

At age 37 with the Houston Rockets between 1999-00 to 2000-01

Dominique Wilkins: Nine in a row

Bill Walton: Nine in a row

Ray Allen: Nine in a row

At age 22 with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1997-98

Dave DeBusschere: Nine in a row

Michael Jordan: Eight in a row

At age 38 with the Washington Wizards in 2001-02

LeBron James: Eight in a row

At age 18 with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04

Kobe Bryant: Eight in a row

Chris Paul: Eight in a row

At age 20 with the New Orleans Hornets in 2005-06

Kevin Garnett: Eight in a row

At age 23 with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1999-00

Patrick Ewing: Eight in a row

Isiah Thomas: Eight in a row

James Worthy: Eight in a row

George Gervin: Eight in a row

Earl Monroe: Eight in a row

Bob Pettit: Eight in a row

Dolph Schayes: Eight in a row