ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers hire Brian Flores as an assistant amid his lawsuit against NFL

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gv3m6_0eJdAP1y00

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is back in the league, though not in the kind of role many expected he would be.

Flores interviewed for several head coaching positions this offseason, but he will instead be joining coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers as a linebackers coach.

Given Flores’ experience, the fact that he didn’t even land as a coordinator is a surprise.

Remember, on Feb. 1, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL (and the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, specifically) alleging racial discrimination in hiring and firing practices and, in the case of the Dolphins, attempted match-fixing at the hands of owner Stephen Ross.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said in a release. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Flores’ allegations of discrimination have to do with the handling of head coaching decisions, specifically, so his hiring as a position coach will likely have little impact on the league’s counterarguments. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Flores still plans to proceed with the lawsuit.

Among the allegations Flores levies against the league is that the New York Giants violated the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority head coaching candidate. Prior to his interview with the Giants, Flores received a text from Patriots coach Bill Belichick that seemed to indicate the franchise had already decided to hire Brian Daboll without interviewing minority candidates.

He also alleges that before he was hired by the Dolphins in 2019, the Broncos conducted a sham interview with him in which John Elway and other executives arrived an hour late and visibly hungover.

Many felt that his termination with Dolphins was also premature. After a 5-11 finish in his first season, his squad finished with a winning record in each of the last two seasons and just barely missed the playoffs. The fact that he could only get a position coaching job with that experience could serve to help his case.

It may not be the level of job that Flores wanted (and deserved) but the big winner here is clearly Pittsburgh, who lands one of the brightest defensive minds in football.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans set clear asking price for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman Rumors

For several months now, rumors have been swirling about Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future. Will the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster stay with FOX or head elsewhere in free agency this offseason?. Wednesday night, we might have gotten our answer. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Broncos#Cbs Sports#Cbssportshq#The New York Giants#The Rooney Rule#Patriots
FanSided

Vikings: Kevin O’Connell starting to show discontent with Kirk Cousins

Despite backing Kirk Cousins at every turn so far in his Vikings tenure, the new head coach made a jarring comment on a radio appearance Wednesday. Cousins is set to be a free agent after the 2022 season. That alone is enough for him to be mentioned in trade talks, as there hasn’t been much chatter around Minneapolis of a potential extension.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State running back selected in USFL Draft

The United States Football League has finally ender their draft and in total, we have seen three former Ohio State Buckeyes hear their name called with the latest being the supremely talented Mike Weber. The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year was selected with the third selection in the 27th round by the New Jersey Generals.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers comments on his Packers decision

When Aaron Rodgers put up an Instagram post on Monday evening that seemed to potentially imply that he was saying goodbye to his Green Bay Packers, the signals went up amongst the NFL world that he might be getting ready to make an announcement about his future. Then, when people...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ future

The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.
NFL
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints announce changes for 2022 coaching staff

The New Orleans Saints announced several changes to Dennis Allen’s 2022 coaching staff, including the promotion of quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry to passing game coordinator, some shifting responsibilities at other spots, and the finalized hires of two co-defensive coordinators. Here is everything you need to know from Wednesday’s news:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores singles out Mel Tucker as the coach who made biggest impact on his career

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has made a lot of headlines this year after suing the NFL and multiple teams following his firing from the Dolphins. Recently, Flores spoke with Chad Ochocinco and Brandon Marshall about his influences, and he singled out Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker as being someone who made a huge impact on him when he met Tucker at Georgia.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers leaving all options open with soon-to-be free agent WR Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers are open to all potential options and outcomes when it comes to the future of soon-to-be free agent receiver Davante Adams. General manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that the team would prefer to get a long-term extension done with the back-to-back first-time All-Pro receiver, but the franchise tag is another option, and he wouldn’t dismiss the possibility of letting Adams leave in free agency.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy