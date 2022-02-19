ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James on returning to Cavs: The door's not closed on that

LeBron James is not closing the door on a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Playing in his 18th All-Star Game, taking place in Cleveland, James wouldn't rule out any option as he enters free agency this upcoming offseason. "The door's not closed on that," James told The Athletic's Jason Lloyd. "I don't know what my future holds."

Source: The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic

Joe Cowley

Garland, Allen, Mobley, LeBron and Bronny in Cleveland in two years?? Bulls better win it now. Problems are coming!

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade

LeBron James is thrilled to a see a city he holds near and dear getting the spotlight and said that he's the third player representing the Cavaliers in this All-Star Game… Could he come back for one more run with Cleveland?!

David Morrow

LeBron watching that Skills Challenge winning performance like

Gerald Bourguet

LeBron looking at the Cavs like the Squidward meme right about now

Adam Zagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

LeBron James: 'My Last Year Will Be Played With Bronny'

Chase Hughes

When it comes to the Bronny/LeBron scenarios, we all know there's only one team capable of the proper farewell.

Chris Fedor

Cleveland has two All-Stars this weekend — #Cavs Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. But LeBron James says the host city has another one. Him.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/l…6:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Post-LeBron James Cleveland rocks again

Jonathan Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Twenty-five years later, LeBron James relishes All-Star time in Cleveland

Tim Reynolds

Sam Presti is going to turn those 200 draft picks into LeBron and Bronny, isn't he?

Kurt Helin

Third time's a charm? LeBron on return to Cavaliers, "The door's not closed on that"

Rylan Stiles

LeBron James praised Sam Presti today, should you put on the tinfoil hat?

Stephen Noh

It would be worth using a ______ pick on Bronny to get a year of age 39 LeBron at the minimum:

Callie Caplan

LeBron James: “I love everything about him.”

Monty Williams: “He’s having an amazing run.”

Trae Young: “He’s obviously a great dude.”

Nikola Jokic: “I hate him.”

Fellow All-Stars have big praise and big sarcasm for Luka Doncic here in Cleveland: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…5:12 PM

Sam Quinn

What is a one year of a 40-year-old LeBron for the mid-level or minimum worth in draft terms?

For the right team, I think the answer is probably a mid-lottery pick. LeBron should still be a plus-starter at that point. – 4:54 PM

Jake Fischer

Darius Garland and LeBron James have planned for a Sunday night highlight, and the All-Star Cavaliers guard states his desire for Cleveland to retain Collin Sexton this summer.

Tas Melas

🤯 Just occurred to me that LeBron is gonna play 22 SEASONS, so that he can play with son, Bronny. That would tie him with Vince Carter for the most NBA seasons in league history. Longest career plus all he's done. What a ride.🤯

Sam Quinn

LeBron James officially confirms that he will play the final season of his career on his son's team, via The Athletic:

Sean Highkin

Would be such a bummer if the Cavs finally got a cool/fun/good team that doesn't involve LeBron and then ditched it to be his farewell tour ad campaign for Nike.

David Aldridge

Well, @Jason Lloyd got something interesting from LeBron today – in Cleveland, of course, during All-Star Weekend – and only in @TheAthletic:

Would he consider a third go-round with the Cavs?

“The door’s not closed on that,” James said.

Read on: bit.ly/3LHz8kB4:34 PM

CBS NBA

LeBron James on Cleveland hosting NBA All-Star Game: 'They got another guy in the All-Star, and that's me'

https://t.co/3x79LffU5w pic.twitter.com/hQ8cSnezcP4:31 PM

Sean Highkin

Sam Presti is just minding his own business collecting draft picks and he became the proxy for LeBron soft launching his exit from the Lakers in 2023.

Chris Fedor

LeBron James: Cleveland has *three* All-Stars this weekend

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/l…4:22 PM

Dave McMenamin

New story: Les Snead is his kind of guy. Sam Presti is the MVP. LeBron James is heaping praise on sports executives in the short time that's followed since LA's quiet trade deadline

Marla Ridenour

'Even more special': LeBron James reconnects with St. V teammates during NBA All-Star week

Cody Taylor

LeBron James today said he will find a mix of playing and resting this year for the All-Star Game. He also had a nice line about his minutes.

“It’s the only time and only game throughout the season where I’m OK talking about my minutes.” – 2:13 PM

Sam Quinn

Who could LeBron praise this weekend that would cause the biggest uproar?

Dan Gilbert feels like the nuclear option. – 2:02 PM

Brandon Rahbar

LeBron James was asked about Josh Giddey: "The MVP over there is Sam Presti. He the MVP. I mean Josh Giddey is great. But I don't understand this guy's eye for talent. This guy's pretty damn good."
LeBron buying all stocks in the Thunder rebuild.

LeBron buying all stocks in the Thunder rebuild. – 1:51 PM

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley reflects on LeBron James' decision to leave Miami in 2014

Jim Owczarski

Team LeBron coach Monty Williams ran his squad through some sets before Giannis Antetokounmpo et al had some fun.

Sean Highkin

Over the next two months until they lose in the play-in, LeBron is going to go out of his way to praise every other GM in the league.

NBA Kicks

LJ came through in the Nike LeBron VIII @DJClarkKent 112 Pack!

Jim Owczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo corner 3 💦 with Stephen Curry & LeBron James watching on.

Ben Golliver

Lakers' LeBron James on Mavericks' Luka Doncic: "The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We're triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind. … and we'll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us."

Dave McMenamin

A couple days after LeBron credited Rams GM Les Snead's "F*** Them Picks" method of building a champion, LeBron used a question about Josh Giddey to speak about how impressed he is by Thunder GM Sam Presti's work in OKC. The backdrop: Rob Pelinka made no moves at the deadline

Mark Medina

LeBron James said All-Star game is the only game he won't complain about his minutes

Ben Golliver

Lakers' LeBron James on Thunder GM Sam Presti: "The MVP over there is Sam Presti… I don't understand this guy's eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. … This guy is pretty damn good."

Ben Golliver

Lakers' LeBron James: "I'm pushing P. capital P, you know. That's what I'm doing."

Mark Medina

LeBron James asked about OKC rookie Josh Giddey: "The MVP there is Sam Presti."

Ben Golliver

Lakers' LeBron James on the All-Star Game: "It's the only time and the only game throughout the season where I'm okay talking about my minutes."

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James on what it means to him to have the All-Star game in Cleveland

Nick DePaula

LeBron debuts the upcoming LeBron 19 Low at #NBAAllStar practice.

📷: @NBA Kicks pic.twitter.com/kDI2JT4ZCq12:41 PM

NBA Kicks

LeBron laces up for #NBAAllStarPractice presented by @att!

Duane Rankin

Monty Williams with LeBron James

Duane Rankin

Chris Paul and LeBron James talking. Paul (hand) hasn't been doing anything.

Mark Medina

Erik Spoelstra puts LeBron James' latest All-Star season in context and why he wishes he played LeBron some at center when he was with the Heat

Callie Caplan

Hellooooo from Wolstein Center in Cleveland, where Team Durant is practicing now and holding media day soon.

Luka Doncic and Team LeBron will do the same after.

My goal today: collect Luka-centric perspectives from as many other All-Stars as possible.

Who ya want to hear from? pic.twitter.com/XHzpHuCkXW11:59 AM

Brad Turner

My dude @Dan Woike has this very nice piece in @latimessports on @LeBron James on: NBA All-Star weekend PSA: LeBron James is the Kid from AKRON, not Cleveland

Vivek Jacob

Been thinking about how if LeBron didn't take take as much care of his body as he has, age 37 in Cleveland for the All-Star Game would've had serious farewell vibes. Instead, he's still chugging along as one of the best in the game with more to come.
Beyond special.

Beyond special. – 10:57 AM

Drew Hill

Three players from each team get assigned to a bigger interview room here at All-Star Game media day.

They are LeBron, Giannis, Curry, Booker Embiid and … Ja Morant. – 10:08 AM

Rod Beard

I can’t tell whether these are boos or “Stews” from the crowd.

I mean, it is Cleveland, and Stewart did have a little encounter with LeBron, so… – 9:08 PM

Duane Rankin

Look who I found on my walk to the arena here in Cleveland O-H-I-O.
LeBron James and Devin Booker.

LeBron James and Devin Booker.

#Suns #NBA75 #NBAALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/rNGa0pQ5Vx9:02 PM

Nick DePaula

Matt James from The Bachelor pulled up to the Celeb Game in the @LeBron James Draft suit 🤣

Andrew Bogut

Basketball Pod Episode 53 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss comments made by LeBron James that he'd be willing to leave the Lakers to play with his son Bronny.

Listen to it here 👇

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/vVXNIkMmM85:49 PM

Todd Whitehead

If you consider that an NBA basketball weighs 22 ounces, LeBron James has made a literal TON of big shots in his career.

Terrence Ross: Lol wait wait, so who ever drafts bronny, gets LeBron too??? 🤔🤣

LeBron James' message to all 30 teams Saturday was clear: If you want me, draft Bronny.

LeBron James’ message to all 30 teams Saturday was clear: If you want me, draft Bronny. “My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” -via The Athletic / February 19, 2022

“I don’t play mid-level basketball,” James said. “I don’t come back for anything below the top.” -via The Athletic / February 19, 2022

