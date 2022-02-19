ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Recalls Billionaire Who Told Him All ‘the Ways Tesla Would Fail’

By Victoria Santiago
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VO403_0eJdAMd100

Elon Musk and his electric vehicle company Tesla might be automaker staples now, but that wasn’t always the case. Many even thought he would fail. Of course, since then, Musk has proven them wrong tenfold. Tesla is now the most valuable automaker on the planet. The EV company has a market cap of over $950 billion.

During a recent Twitter conversation about cryptocurrency, Musk gave us some insight into what the early days of Tesla were like. After Berkshire Hathaway’s vice chairman Charlie Munger made a tweet dissing crypto, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO quickly jumped in.

A Billionaire’s Lunch Gone Bad

Apparently, Charlie Munger was not a Tesla fan. In fact, he once told Musk that Tesla would fail. He said this at lunch in front of a bunch of other wealthy people. Elon Musk didn’t elaborate on what exactly that entailed, but we’re sure it was motivating (if not a little bit hurtful).

“I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail,” Elon Musk tweeted. “Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons & that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway.”

Without any context, though, Munger’s harsh words might have given Musk the push he needed to succeed. What better way to not fail than to be told all of the ways in which you will? If anything, Munger’s unsupportive stance on Tesla probably gave Elon Musk a checklist of things to stop doing.

It might seem like the two billionaires would have a sour relationship given that bit of personal history, but it appears to be more complex than that. One bad lunch in 2009 doesn’t set the stage for their relationship forever. In fact, Charlie Munger even gave Elon Musk a compliment once. “Never underestimate the man who overestimates himself,” Munger said. “Some of the extreme successes are going to come from people who try very extreme things because they’re overconfident. And when they succeed, well, there you get Elon Musk.”

Elon Musk’s ‘Overconfidence’ Has NASA and Competitors Scrambling

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship. We all know that the CEO has ambitious plans for space travel, but it seems that his plans might be happening sooner rather than later. According to Musk, his Starship will be ready to go into orbit soon. The spacecraft will take humans to the moon. Then, it will eventually take humans to Mars.

While his Starship isn’t quite there yet, it’s getting close. The fact that his spacecraft is ready years ahead of NASA’s is causing the space agency to sweat. If Elon Musk can successfully pull this off, NASA and its contractors will essentially be useless. Musk has proven time and time again that when it comes to space and technology, he can do it better, faster, and cheaper. Take notes, NASA.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Gives Sad Update About His ‘Trusty’ Truck

It’s a sad day when you have to part ways with your truck, and right now, Home Town star Ben Napier is faced with a tough decision regarding his “noble steed.”. According to the home renovator, his Chevy has been with him through thick and thin. Now, though, the Home Town co-host has to decide whether to make a few major repairs or stick with as much of its original parts as he can. On Instagram, Napier informed fans of his situation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Elon Musk
New York Post

Elon Musk: GoFundMe ‘professional thieves’ for withholding $10M from anti-vax rally

Tesla founder Elon Musk slammed GoFundMe for hypocrisy after the fundraising site cut ties with a convoy of Canadian truckers who oppose vaccine mandates. “Double-standard?” quipped Musk on Twitter, while sharing a screenshot of a June 2020 tweet GoFundMe posted in support of Seattle’s lawless CHOP, or the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an “autonomous zone” where riots broke out and police were not permitted to enter.
ADVOCACY
MySanAntonio

Elon Musk Rips Into Joe Biden, Canadian Government: 'This Is the Path to Tyranny'

Hell hath no fury like an Elon Musk scorned by the government. The ever-contentious Tweeter took to the social-media platform on Thursday to hit back at the Biden administration after the President spoke about the future of electric vehicles in America and seemed to have left Musk’s Tesla off the list of impactful companies.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Space Travel#Ev
The US Sun

Inside Elon Musk’s $70M private jet that can fly 18 passengers as student says he’ll keeping tracking tech CEO’s flights

ELON Musk's private jet of choice is a $70million aircraft that can fly him and 17 other passengers around the world in the height of luxury. Also favored by Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey, the Gulfstream G650ER is one of the largest purpose-built private jets with three living areas where the rich and famous can relax in handcrafted, leather seats.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account. What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”
BUSINESS
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

408K+
Followers
42K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy