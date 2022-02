“Yellow Magic” read the headline in L’Équipe following Nantes’ stunning 3-1 win over PSG on Saturday. The fact that the young wing-back, Quentin Merlin, had scored a sensational goal for Nantes – the first of his career – provided much of the grist for that headline, but the words also summed up the job veteran manager, Antoine Kombouaré, is doing in Brittany.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO