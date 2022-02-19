Police investigating shooting in Midtown OKC

Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News. "They are literally ready to go now," said the official, who added that Russia has brought in "nearly 100 percent of all the forces we anticipated [Putin] would need" for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question. A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury that appears to be all-white began deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.
"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," President Biden said on Tuesday in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of Ukraine’s two breakaway regions. Putin’s decision was quickly followed by the movement of thousands of Russian troops to the region to enforce that land grab, a sobering reminder of the emergent new world order.
Washington — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon. Roughly 700 National Guard personnel will be deployed to help control traffic at designated...
President Joe Biden has interviewed three finalists for the Supreme Court vacancy that will open up when Justice Stephen Breyer retires later this year, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Biden spoke with two federal judges — Ketanji Brown Jackson and J. Michelle Childs — and California Supreme...
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A man who was arrested in Amsterdam after holding a person hostage at gunpoint for several hours in an Apple (AAPL.O) flagship store on Tuesday night had explosives on his body, Amsterdam police said on Wednesday. "We are investigating the possible motives of the hostage...
The Supreme Court said Tuesday it will decide whether certain businesses with religious objections can refuse to offer their services for same-sex weddings, a question it has consistently ducked since its landmark gay marriage ruling in 2015. The case involves a Colorado website designer, Lorie Smith, who planned to expand...
Comments / 0