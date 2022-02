Nebraska begins spring football Monday, so it’s time to take a look at each side of the ball and mark where the Huskers stand as they hit the field for 15 practices, culminating in the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium. First, a look at the biggest questions facing the Blackshirts. That will be followed Friday by a stab at the defensive depth chart. Then Saturday, we’ll turn our attention to the biggest questions on offense and roll out a projected offensive...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO