Rockford H.S. band finds generosity after cans stolen

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — People near and far came out to support the Rockford High School Marching Band on Saturday after donations that were collected to benefit them were stolen this week.

“We are overwhelmed with the West Michigan community’s response,” Rockford Lions Club member Deb Davis said.

Cars lined up one by one at Great Lakes Hardware to drop off much-needed donations.

The Band Booster Club had a trailer set up across town to raise money to send the band to the Rose Bowl Parade in January.

Earlier this week, thieves stole about 10 bags of cans from the booster club’s trailer.

“I was a little shocked that someone would even do that, seeing as how we are raising money for a good cause here,” RHS Marching Band Member, Luke Niedzwiecki said.

The Rockford Lions Club and Rockford Rotary Club were also hit as they, too, were collecting cans for their organizations.

Through a joint effort, they teamed up to bring the community together to replenish what was lost.

Gary Secor saw the News 8 story about the need and he drove 42 miles from Lake Odessa to make his contribution.

“I felt badly for them that their cans were stolen,” Secor said. “I had a bunch of cans that I had collected over the years that were sitting in the barn and I thought what better thing to do than donate them to the band.”

The band was asked to perform at the parade in January. Over a hundred of the kids are expected to attend. It will cost each student about $2,500 for the trip.

Band members say they still have a ways to go with their fundraising efforts but they appreciate the community for helping to make their dreams come true.

“I’m really looking forward to going. I think it will be a good way to end off my senior,” Niedzwiecki said.

Want to know how else you can help?

Continue collecting returnable cans and bottles

Keep full receipts from Family Fare and other Spartan Nash Stores for the Direct Your Dollars Campain. Receipts need to be in great condition and full-size.

Keep used or new atheletic shoes of all sizes to help give to people in need and reduce waste in landfills. The band earns funds for each pair.

Annual Mattress Sale at the RHS Cafeteria on Saturday, May 7.

Community second hand sale at the RHS cafeteria on Saturday, June 18.

For more information on these or any other events you can follow their Facebook page or email rhsbandpresident@gmail.com

