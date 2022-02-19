ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Jewish council sues to end gas chamber executions

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guW0O_0eJd8X7j00

PHOENIX, Az. (NEXSTAR) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona has filed a lawsuit to end future gas chamber executions in the state – saying the method is unnecessarily cruel and insensitive to Holocaust survivors who live in the area.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix, argues gas chamber executions fall under “cruel and unusual punishment” as forbidden in the Arizona state constitution, ACLU Arizona reports.

While Arizona voters voted against lethal gas usage in 1992, the old law still applied to people who were sentenced to death before November 23, 1992. ACLU reports 17 out of 115 death row inmates in Arizona could possibly be killed using lethal gas – if they choose the method over lethal injection.

“Approximately 80 Holocaust survivors currently call our state their home and many of these survivors are horrified at being taxed to implement the same machinery of cruelty that was used to murder their loved ones,” said Tim Eckstein, chairman of the board of the JCRC of Greater Phoenix. “It is appalling that Arizona has chosen to use the very same chemical compound that was used by the Nazis in Auschwitz to murder more than one million people.”

Counselor lets parents opt out of Black History Month lessons

The lawsuit also requests Arizona stop using taxpayer dollars to purchase the cyanide gas Zyklon B. Even if an inmate chooses lethal injection over lethal gas, the state is still using taxpayer money to have the gas on hand, the plaintiffs argue.

Last year, the Guardian learned via Arizona Department of Corrections documents that the state spent thousands to refurbish a gas chamber built in 1949, in addition to chemicals needed for gas.

Arizona last performed a lethal gas execution in 1999, which was described by witnesses as an “agonizing and excruciating” 18-minute death, as reported by the Tucson Citizen at the time.

“Arizona has acknowledged the horrors of cyanide gas as a method of execution and eliminated it in all but a narrow set of cases — it’s time the court eliminates the use of cyanide gas for execution once and for all,” said Jared Keenan, ACLU Arizona senior staff attorney. Regardless of where people stand on the matter of capital punishment, it’s clear that use of this barbaric practice is cruel and must be abolished.”

The lawsuit isn’t asking for a ruling on the legality of the death penalty in general, however, only that lethal gas use be ended.

Tucson.com reached out to Attorney Gen. Mark Brnovich but did not immediately hear back.

You can read the entire lawsuit here: Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix v. State of Arizona .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Pa. businessman leading convoy to nation’s capital in protest

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Local truck drivers are taking a cue from their fellow Canadian counterparts and joining an effort to protest at the nation’s capital. The Bob Bolus Towers & Truckers for America Group is getting ready to leave Lackawanna County and head to Washington D.C. Wednesday morning around 8:00 a.m. Bob […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
WNCT

Judges uphold legislative maps, change Congress lines

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel of trial judges made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district map Wednesday, declaring that the latest U.S. House redistricting performed by the General Assembly fails to meet standards of partisan fairness set recently by the state Supreme Court. The three trial judges accepted the recommendations of special masters […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Gas Chamber#Jewish#Nazis#Guardian
WNCT

Pamlico County felon sentenced for firearm possession

NEW BERN, N.C. – Antonio Rashon Quarles, 33, of Oriental, in Pamlico County, was sentenced Wednesday to 63 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Quarles pled guilty to the single-count indictment on March 9, 2021.  According to court records and statements made during hearings, in November 2019, Quarles was […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

COVID fraudster returned to custody after violating terms of release

RALEIGH, N.C. – A  Greenville man was returned to custody after violating the terms of release pending service of his prison sentence. In May of 2021, Shawn Allen Farmer, 53, of Greenville, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining Covid-19 disaster loans, and for engaging in bank fraud using stolen Social Security […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Study: Only 17.4% of NC teens get 8 hours of sleep

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sleep is needed. The U.S. Surgeon General thinks the same, too. A new study from ChamberofCommerce.org states that high schoolers in North Carolina are not getting the amount of sleep needed. As a matter of fact, only New Jersey teens have worse numbers when it comes to the sleep needed and […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
WNCT

FTC: NC consumers lost $93M from scams in ’21

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers in North Carolina made more than 64,000 fraud reports that totaled slightly more than $93 million in losses in 2021, according to a report from the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday. The top category of reports received from consumers in North Carolina was identity theft, followed by imposter scams and credit […]
LOTTERY
WNCT

WNCT

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy