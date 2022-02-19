ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Woman, 71, fatally mauled by dog at Florida animal shelter

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34osLU_0eJd8Mey00

(NEXSTAR) – A community in Florida is mourning the loss of a 71-year-old woman who was fatally mauled by a dog at an animal shelter.

Pam Robb, a volunteer at the shelter, had been working with the mixed-breed dog for about a month at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida in Oakland Park, near Fort Lauderdale. The dog fatally attacked Robb on Thursday. Another woman who attempted to intervene was also injured.

“Our Hearts are Broken for our Dear Friend Pam,” the shelter wrote on social media. “Our deepest condolences to her family & friends. We are All grieving & ask for you to please give us time to process this great misfortune & loss of our Dear friend. We thank you for your love & patience.”

Dog or coyote? DNA tests determines type of animal that escaped from wildlife rescue

Angie Anobile, Robb’s wife, told the Sun-Sentinel that Robb was working the dog, named Gladys, to help Gladys warm up to humans after being found abandoned in the Everglades.

“Her greatest joy was having these dogs respond to human contact, and I don’t blame anybody,” Anobile said. “It was a tragic accident, but I do blame people who abuse animals, who don’t love them like they should be loved.”

Gladys, who weighs over 100 pounds, had been having a “difficult” time at rehab, the shelter previously noted.

“We have no idea what this poor girl [has] seen in her past but it [has] definitely traumatized her and made her rehab difficult, but we are pressing on[,] trying to teach her to be confident, and not to be afraid,” the shelter wrote in earlier Facebook posts .

Gladys is currently in the custody of Broward County animal control officers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WNCT

Family continues search for missing Pitt Co. native

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina family is asking for help in finding 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow. Farrow is a Pitt County native who attended D.H. Conley High School and Pitt Community College. Her family said she was living with an aunt in Greensboro before going missing. Greensboro Police Department said Farrow was last […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Shelter#Dna Tests#Animal Control#Nexstar#The Sun Sentinel#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WNCT

Study: Only 17.4% of NC teens get 8 hours of sleep

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sleep is needed. The U.S. Surgeon General thinks the same, too. A new study from ChamberofCommerce.org states that high schoolers in North Carolina are not getting the amount of sleep needed. As a matter of fact, only New Jersey teens have worse numbers when it comes to the sleep needed and […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WNCT

Washington police looking for missing teen last seen on Monday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police say Nyasia O’Neal, 14, is missing. She was last seen boarding her bus on Monday and did not return home that afternoon. Police believe she’s still in the Washington area. She is 14, 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds with black braids extending to her mid-back. She was last seen wearing […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Kernersville officer reflects one year after being shot

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One year after he was shot in the face by a suspect, retired Kernersville police officer Sean Houle is trying to make a difference in the lives of others.  His story is now inspiring others across the country. He’s been spending more time with his family and his K-9 Jax, who […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy