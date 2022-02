If John Gafford hadn’t died on May 5, 2021, just two weeks before his 62nd birthday, he would be retired by now from his long career as an aerospace engineer. By now, more than likely, he and Leslie, his wife of 24 years, would have bought that small travel trailer they always wanted so they could fulfill their dreams of traveling anywhere they wanted to go in the United States and Canada, anytime.

16 DAYS AGO