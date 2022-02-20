Fresh off Super Bowl win, Weddle takes high school coaching job

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last week, has agreed to become head coach of a high school football team in San Diego, it was announced on Saturday.

Rancho Bernardo High School said Weddle, who after the NFL's championship game announced that he is "re-retiring", will take over as head coach of the Broncos football program at the end of the 2022 season.

Weddle was two years into retirement when the Rams, who were in desperate need of a safety after injuries to their secondary, signed the six-time Pro Bowl selection in January ahead of their playoff opener.

The 37-year-old Weddle, chasing a title that eluded him in his first 13 NFL seasons, was superb during his team's playoff run and suffered an torn pectoral in the first quarter of the Super Bowl. Weddle finished the game with five tackles.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

