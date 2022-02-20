ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fresh off Super Bowl win, Weddle takes high school coaching job

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOx0D_0eJd8FTt00

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last week, has agreed to become head coach of a high school football team in San Diego, it was announced on Saturday.

Rancho Bernardo High School said Weddle, who after the NFL's championship game announced that he is "re-retiring", will take over as head coach of the Broncos football program at the end of the 2022 season.

Weddle was two years into retirement when the Rams, who were in desperate need of a safety after injuries to their secondary, signed the six-time Pro Bowl selection in January ahead of their playoff opener.

The 37-year-old Weddle, chasing a title that eluded him in his first 13 NFL seasons, was superb during his team's playoff run and suffered an torn pectoral in the first quarter of the Super Bowl. Weddle finished the game with five tackles.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Rumored To Have 2 Frontrunners

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana, likely isn’t close to making a decision on where he’ll be playing college football. However, many believe that there could be two favorites in his recruitment. Two schools – Alabama and Texas – have been getting the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Deshaun Watson landing with Steelers after Brian Flores hire viewed as unlikely

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Name Team’s Starting Quarterback Right Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback…for now. General manager Kevin Colbert spoke with the media on Monday and confirmed that if the season started today, Mason Rudolph would be the starter. He did go on to say that the team will be adding a couple more quarterbacks before...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Weddle
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Broncos
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering 2 Surprising Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be considering two surprising roster cuts this offseason. Dallas is up against the salary cap, though some contract restructuring should be able to take care of that. However, some believe that the Cowboys could cut ties with two of their best players. Wide receiver...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
Financial World

Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL, is the new coach of the Miami Dolphins!

Everyone knows who Brian Flores is, even those who don’t follow the NFL. It is former Miami Dolphins coach who filled a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, and that news aroused great public interest, who wondered what it was all about? It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new club, but this time in the role of Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach.
NFL
The Spun

Jemele Hill Shares Her Recommended Punishment For Juwan Howard

Former ESPN host and Michigan State graduate Jemele Hill has shared her recommended punishment for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. Michigan lost at Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the game, Howard got into it with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Howard was apparently upset with a late-game timeout by Gard when the game’s outcome was already secured. Following some heated words between both coaches, other players and staff members got involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

324K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy