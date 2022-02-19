Akuchie scores 21 to lift Youngstown St. over IUPUI 74-61

Michael Akuchie had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Youngstown State defeated IUPUI 74-61 on Saturday.

Dwayne Cohill had 19 points for Youngstown State (18-11, 12-7 Horizon League). Tevin Olison added 15 points. William Dunn had three blocks.

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars (3-23, 1-14). Chuks Isitua added 14 points. Nathan McClure had 13 points.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Youngstown State defeated IUPUI 61-55 on Feb. 3.

