Youngstown, OH

Akuchie scores 21 to lift Youngstown St. over IUPUI 74-61

 4 days ago

Michael Akuchie had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Youngstown State defeated IUPUI 74-61 on Saturday.

Dwayne Cohill had 19 points for Youngstown State (18-11, 12-7 Horizon League). Tevin Olison added 15 points. William Dunn had three blocks.

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars (3-23, 1-14). Chuks Isitua added 14 points. Nathan McClure had 13 points.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Youngstown State defeated IUPUI 61-55 on Feb. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

