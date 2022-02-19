The Academy Sports & Outdoors Presidents' Day sale has major markdowns on activewear

Shop the Academy Sports & Outdoors Presidents' Day sale and save as much as 50% on tons of most-wanted items. Reviewed/Adidas/Bowflex/Intex Sport

If you're looking for deals that align with your active lifestyle, this Academy Sports & Outdoors Presidents' Day sale is sure to please. From fishing essentials and fitness gear to sports equipment and activewear, Academy Sports has it all—and at incredible prices, too.

Now through Monday, February 21 , you can save as much as 50% across all categories during the limited-time Presidents' Day sale . That means, you can save big on select fitness and outdoor gear just in time for spring.

Hit the gym in style with a pair of Adidas Women's puremotion adapt slip-on lifestyle shoes . These comfortable and cute sneakers feature elastic bandage straps for a secure fit and Cloudfoam soles for extra cushioning. Usually ringing up for $64.99, you can take home these trendy kicks for as little as $39.99 right now in select colors, a remarkable $25 price cut.

Meanwhile, if at-home workouts are more your style, consider the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell , down from $149.99 to $119.99. Designed to help you customize your workout, this 6-in-1 weight features a compact design and lets you change your weight from eight pounds up to 40 pounds. Bowflex makes our favorite adjustable dumbbell , so we're sure this kettlebell will be the perfect addition to your fitness routine.

From fishing deals to fitness markdowns, you're sure to find the absolute best prices at the Academy Sports & Outdoors Presidents' Day sale. Just be sure to shop now—these discounts are going fast!

The best deals at the Academy Sports Presidents' Day sale

Save big on activewear, fitness equipment and more at the Academy Sports & Outdoors Presidents' Day sale. Reviewed/Puma/Ugly Stik/Schwinn

