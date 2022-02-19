Chicago State grad turning 100 adds another tattoo

What is Chicago’s record for the greatest number of days at or below 32 degrees?. In weather records beginning on Oct. 1, 1870, and running through the winter season of 2020-21, the season with the greatest number of days at or below 32 degrees was the winter season of 1903-04 with 84 days. The season of 1892-93 came in second with 79 days; and 1904-05 and 1977-78 were tied for third place with 74 each. In the relatively recent winter season of 2013-14, there were 73 days with temperatures remaining at or below 32 degrees, and that season comes in at number four. The average number of days with maximum temperatures at or below 32 degrees in Chicago is 47 days per cold season.

