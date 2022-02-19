ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago State grad turning 100 adds another tattoo

By Associated Press
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm. Gloria Weberg has “NY NY 1922” tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth. Weberg is...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Chicago woman breaking barriers in wine industry

CHICAGO — For most, phrases like, “no” and “better luck next time” eventually result in walking away and giving up. For Chrishon Lampley, these are the words that fueled her battle cry and her relentless pursuit to break glass ceilings, one bottle of wine at a time.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
WGN TV

Naperville is the safest city in the U.S. based on cost of crime: study

(NEXSTAR) – What’s the impact of crime in your city? A team of researchers has put together a formula that calculates the economic cost of criminal activity. MoneyGeek published the study in December 2021. They analyzed FBI crime statistics in 297 cities around the country to calculate the cost of crime in each area. Nationwide, MoneyGeek found the total cost of crime in the U.S. topped $200 billion in 2020.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

‘Should I continue to wear a mask after the mandate is lifted?’ Dr. Luna answers viewer questions 2/23

CHICAGO — The proof of vaccine and mask mandates will be lifted on Feb. 28 in Chicago and in Cook County, officials announced Tuesday, February 22, 2022. In a press conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady, they announced that masks will no longer be required to enter restaurants, grocery stores or other indoor spaces. Additionally, the proof-of-vaccine requirement for business patrons will be lifted.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee. The Big Ten Conference also on Monday suspended three players one game for the altercation following the 15th-ranked Badgers’ 77-63 win […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Ap#The Herald Palladium#Chicago State University
WGN TV

Local Girl Scouts help out animals at PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — It’s National Girl Scouts Cookie Weekend and some local members rolled up their sleeves to help support the animals at PAWS Chicago. Faith Harper is a senior at Marist High School. She said being a part of the Girl Scouts has had a huge impact on her life.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What is Chicago’s record for the greatest number of days at or below 32 degrees?

What is Chicago’s record for the greatest number of days at or below 32 degrees?. In weather records beginning on Oct. 1, 1870, and running through the winter season of 2020-21, the season with the greatest number of days at or below 32 degrees was the winter season of 1903-04 with 84 days. The season of 1892-93 came in second with 79 days; and 1904-05 and 1977-78 were tied for third place with 74 each. In the relatively recent winter season of 2013-14, there were 73 days with temperatures remaining at or below 32 degrees, and that season comes in at number four. The average number of days with maximum temperatures at or below 32 degrees in Chicago is 47 days per cold season.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lawsuit claims rats, bugs endanger Illinois prison detainees

CHICAGO (AP) — Prisoners at an Illinois Department of Corrections facility deal with rodents, insects and other unsanitary conditions in cells, bathrooms and the kitchen, according to a lawsuit filed this month by a man against officials with the intake facility in Crest Hill. The Chicago Tribune reports that the suit on behalf of detainee Gregory Shipp […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Longevity
WGN News

Chilly Fest in Crystal Lake lives up to name this weekend

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The Chilly Fest in Crystal Lake lived up to its name this weekend. You could see your breath Saturday at Lippold Park, so everyone bundled up. Among the activities of the fest are volleyball, softball and golf. It’s more difficult to play the sports on the snow and ice, but golfers […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WGN TV

Relative Humidity and Low Dew Points

I was surprised when the weather report indicated the relative humidity at 53 percent and the and dew point at -l. How can there be less than no moisture in the air?. The dew point can drop below zero in the same manner that the temperature can. Dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled for saturation to occur. Because the dew point can never be higher than the temperature, by definition, there must be a negative dew point any time the temperature is below zero. Chicago’s lowest dew points have approached 40 below, occurring on a few occasions during the brutally cold winters in the early and middle 1980s when temperatures dropped as low as 27 below.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy