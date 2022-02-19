ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired safety Eric Weddle to become high school football coach

By Chelena Goldman
Eric Weddle capped his NFL career with last Sunday's Super Bowl win by the Rams. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Weddle may be retiring from the NFL but he isn't completely quitting football for good.

Weddle, who came out of retirement to be part of the Los Angeles Rams' playoff push -- and eventual Super Bowl victory -- is switching gears to coaching high school football, being named head coach at Rando Bernardo High School in San Diego, California.

The plan is for Weddle to take over following the 2022 season.

The veteran safety said after last weekend's Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals that he tore his pectoral muscle during the game and would require surgery, adding that he was "re-retiring."

Weddle previously coached Rancho Bernardo's 12-and-under team, according to Yahoo! Sports, and led the squad to a championship.

