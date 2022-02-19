See Viola Davis play Michelle Obama in new trailer

Showtime is on a bit of a roll lately. Obviously, the network has series such as “Billions,” which is consistently lauded as one of the best shows on TV. But in 2021, you saw the debut of “Yellowjackets,” which became a big hit for the network, as well as the revival of “Dexter.” And this year, not only is there the new anthology series, “Super Pumped,” but we also get what might be the most anticipated Showtime series of the year, “The First Lady.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO