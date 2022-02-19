ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Brian Flores lawsuit will continue

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprisingly, Brian Flores has an NFL job. Even though isn’t a head coach (and should be), he’ll work with the Steelers in 2022, serving as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. His landmark class-action lawsuit alleging...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 5

