Toledo women hold on in 69-66 thriller against Ball State

The University of Toledo women’s basketball team is inching closer to a Mid-American Conference championship.

The Rockets completed a season sweep of pesky Ball State on Saturday, with a thrilling 69-66 victory in the first game of a women’s-men’s doubleheader.

UT made all 10 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, including four in the final 10 seconds. Toledo was 21 of 25 from the line.

The Rockets never led by more than three in the final two minutes or seven in the fourth quarter, fending off the upset-minded Cardinals at the free-throw line. Ball State’s Annie Rauch, who had a team-high 14 points, had a potential game-tying 3-pointer clang off the rim at the buzzer.

“To go 21 for 25 from the free-throw line in a very physical game mattered,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said. “That’s how we’ve been able to close out some of our close games.”

Toledo led for more than 35 minutes, and it controlled most of the game. But the Rockets’ biggest lead was eight points, as Ball State always seemed to have an answer.

It appeared UT had taken a six-point lead with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, beating the expiring shot clock for the basket. But, after a lengthy replay review, officials ruled the shot didn’t get off before the buzzer. Ball State converted an and-1 on the next trip down the court, turning a potential six-point deficit into one.

“It was really just, let’s stop them, get the ball over from their press break, and just finish the game out,” Toledo guard Quinesha Lockett said. “Coach told us we had to go out there and keep our composure, and that’s what we did.”

Jessica Cook made a putback layup on the next possession, and Sophia Wiard and Lockett each made two free throws, denying Ball State an opportunity to take the lead.

Toledo is 5-0 in one-possession games.

Lockett had a game-high 21 points — 11 in the third quarter — and seven rebounds. Wiard had 14 points and seven rebounds. The duo combined for seven of UT’s 11 assists.

“Coming down the stretch playing against anyone is a big win, especially a team as talented as Ball State,” Wiard said. “We know we have to keep chugging along. We’re never going to be satisfied. It was just good to get a win.”

Jayda Jansen had 10 points and zero turnovers in 27 minutes off the bench. She and Lockett were each 6 of 6 at the free throw line.

“What Jayda gives us is she’s so steady,” Cullop said. “She’s a great defensive player. She gives us veteran minutes. She’s been out on the floor her whole career and she doesn’t get rattled.”

In the first meeting between UT and Ball State, the Cardinals led for virtually the entire game, as the Rockets overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 58-55 road win. Saturday’s rematch was almost a reversal, with Ball State leading for just 1:14 and not once in the final three quarters.

Neither game was aesthetically pleasing. On Saturday, Toledo shot 36.8 percent from the field, and Ball State was 22 of 50. The Rockets outrebounded Ball State 44-26, and only allowed three offensive rebounds. The Cardinals had three second-chance points.

“Diamonds are made in pressure, right?” Cullop said. “What we’re learning is that it’s not going to be easy.”

Ball State ranks in the top 10 nationally in 3-point shooting, but the Cardinals were limited to 5-of-21 shooting from long range on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, they were 0 for 7.

“To hold them to five for the game was a really big goal that we can circle and say, ‘Accomplished,’” Cullop said.

Toledo has a three-game lead on second-place Buffalo with four games remaining. A victory at Central Michigan on Wednesday would clinch a share of Toledo’s first MAC title since 2012-13.

The Rockets are 21-4 overall and 15-1 in the MAC after winning 12 total games last season. They received votes in the Associated Press poll this past week, and are starting to reach NCAA tournament at-large territory. But Cullop doesn’t want to get too far in the future.

Winning the MAC tournament might be every team’s ultimate goal. She’s focused on the regular season.

“We want to chase down a regular-season championship,” Cullop said. “This team would love to say that they are regular-season champions. It’s not over yet. We want to keep fighting for that, and we also want to keep getting better. The No. 1 seed is a big deal. We don’t want to come this far and say, shoulda, coulda, woulda.

“The one I challenged them on before the game was, let’s remember what it felt like last year, and let’s finish this.”