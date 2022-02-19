3rd-quarter push elevates Ohio over Bowling Green women's basketball

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University and Ohio appeared to be on a crash course for 40 minutes of explosive and hyperactive action.

Ohio didn’t want that to happen.

The Bobcats outscored Bowling Green 23-11 in the third quarter and burst to a 15-point lead — after an otherwise competitive and intense first half of action — in securing an 82-69 victory over the Falcons on Saturday at the Stroh Center.

Bowling Green made 3 of 13 shots from the field in the third quarter. All makes were from 3-point range on eight attempts.

“We scored it well,” Falcons coach Robyn Fralick said. “I thought we did a good job of moving the ball and finding shooters. Both teams just kept scoring. Then, in the third quarter — we just did not have a good third quarter. I thought that was the difference in the game.”

An 8-0 scoring run led by Gabby Burris’ four points lifted the Bobcats to a 57-46 lead with 3:34 left in the third. After two Kadie Hempfling 3-pointers, Ohio closed the final 1:57 of the third on a 9-3 advantage. Erica Johnson made a pair of 3s from the top of the arc, and Kaylee Bambule added a 3 in that stretch.

“Defensively, when another team goes on a run, we’ve got to punch back,” Falcons guard Madisen Parker said. “I think tonight we didn’t punch back, and that’s hard. You can’t let another team go on a run that’s more than a couple of points because, at the end of the day, the deficit got too big, and we had a hard time crawling our way back into it.”

Burris had a career-high 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting to pace Ohio. Burris had 21 points against the Falcons on Jan. 26.

“She’s a good inside-out player, so she’s scoring in both spots,” Fralick said. “She’s tough.”

Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds, Cece Hooks had 16 points, and Madi Mace scored 10 for Ohio (13-10, 7-7 Mid-American Conference).

Sparks flew in the first half, which was unarguably the most competitive half of basketball Bowling Green (12-12, 7-8) has played this season. The Falcons opened with a pair of 3-pointers by Morgan Sharps, who made 4 of 7 triples in the first 20 minutes and finished with 14 first-half points.

Bowling Green and Ohio played to five ties, and the lead changed 10 times in the first 20 minutes. Bowling Green made 9 of 17 3-pointers in the first half. Parker made 3 of 4 3s, and ended the first half with 10 points.

Parker made a 3 from the left corner, was fouled, and made the free throw to tie the game at 19 with 1:37 left in the first quarter. Sharps converted on a baseline drive and layup with 2 seconds left for a 21-19 Falcons lead following 10 minutes.

Ohio’s defense kicked into another gear in the second quarter. They forced four BGSU turnovers in the first five minutes and played tight man-to-man defense. The Bobcats secured a 32-25 lead with 5:24 left in the half on a layup by Hooks that capped a 13-4 Bobcats run.

The Falcons climbed back with 3-pointers from Parker and Sharps, which cut the Falcons’ deficit to 32-31 with 3:39 to play in the first half.

Bowling Green shot 43.6 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3. The Falcons made 9 of 17 3-pointers in the first half, but went cold and made 3 of 14 throughout the rest of the game.

“The second half, we’ve got to get better,” Parker said. “We’ve got to throw 40 minutes together and, right now, our team’s really struggling to do that. It’s a focus of ours. Being focused for 40 minutes, and I think sometimes we lose sight of those details, and people take and run with them, and we can’t do that.”

Sharps led the Falcons with 19 points. She made 5 of 9 3-pointers, but fouled out with 6:13 left in the game. In the third quarter, she received a technical foul on the heels of receiving a personal foul call.

Parker made 4 of 9 3s and finished with 15 points off the bench. Hempfling scored 14, and Amy Velasco had 10 points. Hempfling grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

The Falcons were without forward Elissa Brett. They played their fourth game in a span of eight days, and are halfway through a stretch of 7 games in 15 days, which concludes this coming Saturday at Miami.

Up next for BGSU is a road game against Kent State on Monday. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 12, but was postponed because of coronavirus protocols.

“It’s a short-term memory,” Parker said. “We’re going to learn from this game. We’re going to get better but, the reality is, we have Kent on Monday. It’s a big game for us. [Sunday] we’re prepping. We’re going to Kent. With quick turnarounds like this, you can’t mull over losses like this. The reality is the game’s done, you can’t change the outcome, but we have five more games coming up in a short period of time that we can control.”