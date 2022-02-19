K9 Inox Awarded For Bravery Despite Of Being Attacked In Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A furry Fort Collins police officer received an award for his exceptional work. K9 Inox was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal for knabbing an armed man.

In December, CBS4 reported Officer Ryan Barash and 7-year-old Inox responded to a report of an intoxicated and armed man in the popular bar district of Old Town Fort Collins on Monday, Nov. 29.

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself after threatening someone with a knife. He then ran from police to College Avenue.

Barash said Inox was able to bite the suspect. As Barash turned the corner, he noticed the suspect was allegedly stabbing Inox.

“This is my best friend. He has saved my life multiple times. So, seeing a family member getting stabbed was very traumatic.”

Barash pulled Inox away and was relieved to see Inox was not injured — at all — thanks to his protective vest.

Barash received the Police Chief’s Commendation for making a difficult decision in releasing his K9 into a high-risk sistuation.

Inox was recognized for his “successful efforts in apprehending a violent felony suspect during the commission of multiple crimes, and while facing significant risk of serious injury or death,” the police department stated on Saturday.